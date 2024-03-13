13 Steelers Officially Become Free Agents

A very happy new league year to everyone in Steeler Nation. At 4 PM/EST on Wednesday, the 2024 NFL year officially kicked off. External free agents can be officially signed and contracts that ran through 2023 have officially expired. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13 members of their 2023 roster are officially free agents, out on the open market to be signed by anyone at any time.

Dave Bryan tweeted the list of names a short time ago. They are NT Montravius Adams, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Miles Boykin, OLB Markus Golden, S Miles Killebrew, LB Blake Martinez, CB James Pierre, S Elijah Riley, QB Mason Rudolph, CB Chandon Sullivan, LB Mykal Walker, CB Levi Wallace, and DL Armon Watts.

Aside from NT Breiden Fehoko, whose practice squad contract expired shortly after the season ended, Pittsburgh did not re-sign any of its own prior to the start of the new league year. The Steelers also did not tender any of their four restricted free agents. Of course, any name from that group can be signed back at any time and the Steelers didn’t have a big-name free agent who demanded attention. Long snapper Christian Kuntz is likely to return.

Their most significant free agent is arguably Rudolph after going from third-string afterthought to starter and leading the Steelers into the playoffs. With the Russell Wilson signing, it’s doubtful Rudolph returns. But it’s also unclear what kind of market Rudolph has from other teams. There have been reports of teams showing interest but he’s yet to be connected to a particular club.

Killebrew made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2023, making him a logical player to re-sign. A special teams captain, he shouldn’t cost much to bring back. Killebrew blocked a pair of punts and finished 2023 with 26 tackles, seeing time on defense as injuries and a suspension impacted Pittsburgh’s safety depth. WR Miles Boykin has also served as a core special teamer though his odds of remaining a Steeler feel lower than Killebrew’s.

Watts played well enough as a rotational defensive lineman, finishing his first year in Pittsburgh with 15 tackles and a half-sack. With poor d-line depth, the Steelers could look to re-sign him while adding an outside name through free agency or the draft. Adams could receive a look from around the league as an athletic nose tackle who lost his job to Keeanu Benton. Sullivan also stepped up when Pittsburgh’s secondary was ravaged by injury and could return on a cheap deal.

The Steelers’ acquisition of CB Donte Jackson may spell the end for CBs Levi Wallace and James Pierre in Pittsburgh. Wallace played over 700 defensive snaps in his two years as a Steeler but saw his role shrink last season as Joey Porter Jr. saw increased playing time. Wallace has already hinted he won’t return to Pittsburgh. Pierre has served as a quality gunner but hasn’t shown the consistency to be an option defensively.

So far, the Steelers reportedly plan to sign LB Patrick Queen, P Cameron Johnston, and Wilson. Those deals should soon become official. Wilson’s could be delayed by a day while the NFL processes his impending release by the Denver Broncos. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, that move has yet to be made official.