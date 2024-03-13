No Restricted Tenders Issued By Steelers By Start Of 2024 League Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers had no need to use a franchise or transition tag on any of their prospective unrestricted free agents this offseason. Additionally, they had no need for restricted tenders either.

According to the NFL on Wednesday, the Steelers did not issue restricted free agent tenders to long snapper Christian Kuntz, linebacker Chapelle Russell, running back Godwin Igwebuike, or defensive lineman Renell Wren. Had they done so, any issued would have likely been Right of First Refusal tenders, the lowest-level tender, which is a one-year contract worth $2.985 million for 2024.

The four players in this category may sign a player contract with any club without any penalty or restriction, including but not limited to draft-choice compensation between clubs or first refusal rights of any kind or any signing period.

Restricted free agent tenders would have given the Steelers the right to match any offer sheet from another team signed by Kuntz, Russell, Igwebuike, or Wren. However, the Steelers would receive no draft compensation if they failed to match any offer sheets signed by any of the four players. None of that is an issue now.

Kuntz, an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Duquesne, has been the Steelers’ long snapper since the start of the 2021 season after beating out Kameron Canaday for that job.

Last season, including the team’s one playoff game, Kuntz played a total of 157 special teams snaps, all of them obviously him snapping on punts, field goals and extra points. He was credited with four special teams tackle in 2023. For what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus graded Kuntz out in 2023 at a mere 45.3.

Igwebuike was signed in mid-September off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. A kick returner and special teamer, he averaged 25.6 yards on 11 returns. Logging 117 snaps on special teams, he didn’t see a single offensive rep in 2023.

Wren, a former fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Arizona State, spent the 2023 season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. He missed the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles suffered last May during an OTA session. He had previously played one snap for the Steelers in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. His other NFL experience came with the Bengals between 2019-21 when he played in 12 games and recorded nine tackles.

Wren originally signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in September 2022 following releases by the Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. He spent most of the 2022 season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

As for Russell, who suffered a knee injury during a 2023 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also spent last season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. After spending time with Jacksonville Jaguars, Russell ultimately landed on the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the 2022 regular season. He was also able to stick on the practice squad for the entire 2022 season and the team re-signed him to a Reserve/Future contract early in 2023.

Russell, who entered the NFL in 2020 as a seventh-round draft pick of the Buccaneers, has played in 27 regular-season games with one start. He has recorded 18 total tackles and has played 95 defensive snaps and 407 special teams snaps. His last NFL playing time came during the 2021 season with the Jaguars, and he registered four total special teams tackles that season.

It will now be interesting to see if the Steelers attempt to re-sign any of the four players to lower deals. Kuntz obviously is the likeliest to be re-signed after being the team’s long snapper the last three seasons.