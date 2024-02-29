USC S Calen Bullock Meets With Steelers, Talks Fit With Minkah Fitzpatrick

The NFL Scouting Combine is a busy place for teams and the 321 prospects looking to make an impression on them. USC S Calen Bullock is one of those players, and he had a chance to make an impression with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Indianapolis.

Bullock sat down with the Steelers officially and gave his thoughts on how the meeting went.

“It was great talking to them,” Bullock said Thursday in response to a question from Steeler Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter, who is at the Combine this week. “They really was getting to know me, trying to see what type of player they would get out of me and really learning about my history and how I was growing up as a kid and things like that.”

Bullock checks in at 6-3, 190 pounds, and has room to develop his game as he is only 21 years old. When he sat down with the Steelers, they spent time talking about Minkah Fitzpatrick and how Bullock would fit with him.

“He’s one very diverse safety, but they know I can do every single thing,” Bullock said. “Minkah, he can play wherever he wants to play… Me and Minkah next to each other, I think we’ll make a lot of plays.”

Bullock finished his USC career with 26 starts and 38 games played. He had 151 total tackles, nine interceptions, and 15 pass breakups. In 2023, he had 63 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

Steven Pavelka highlighted some of Bullock’s inconsistencies in his pre-draft scouting report, but it’s easy to see the potential there. Bullock is a high-level athlete as he showcased both at USC and in high school. He played defense, offense, and special teams while turning in impact plays in all phases. In 2019 alone, he had six interceptions, eight receiving touchdowns, and a 17.9 punt return average and 16-yard kickoff return average.

At less than 200 pounds, it’s hard to see Bullock stepping in immediately and making an impact as a box safety. Pavelka highlighted some of his tackling inconsistencies, and his weight doesn’t help with that. However, at his height, he can probably pack on some weight after spending time in an NFL weight room. Pavelka also thinks that Bullock can make an impact on special teams, including in the return game.

“Calen Bullock can be a capable starter in the NFL if put into a perfect situation. If he is asked to play your traditional over-the-top, cover 2 or cover 3 safety, I think he can do that at a solid level. However, I question his ability to be a versatile defender due to his lack of consistency in the run and his very light 190-pound frame. In the NFL, where versatility is highly valued, especially on the defensive side of the ball, I think being a one-trick pony hurts his stock, even if he does that at a high level.

As an athlete, there aren’t many questions. Bullock displayed his top-end speed when he had to track down guys like Stanford running back Casey Filkins on his 59-yard run from essentially the same starting point. When the ball is in his hands, he turns into a natural runner, as seen on his pick-six against Rice in 2022. This, along with his high school resume, is the reason why I think he can help an NFL team as a returner.”

Bullock would not likely be a Day 1 starter for the Steelers, but he could provide valuable depth at a position that dealt with injuries in 2023. With time, he could hone his skills and add some weight to make him even more versatile on defense, something the Steelers would love to see.