Pre-Combine Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Though it’s a relatively quiet time of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping us on their toes. They’ve re-tooled their offensive coaching staff with the hires of several more coaches along with a new-looking strength and conditioning staff.

And get ready for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. It’s taking place this upcoming week. We’re proud to have three members of the Steelers Depot team in Indianapolis for the week’s event: Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, and Jonathan Heitritter. They’ll be there to interview a slew of prospects and hear from Steelers GM Omar Khan, which is expected to occur on Tuesday.

1 – Should the Steelers pick up Patrick Peterson’s roster bonus and keep him for the 2024 season?

2 – Of the 321 players invited to this year’s combine, which prospect are you most excited to watch?

3 – What’s your favorite memory of the Steelers’ 2023 season?

4 – Would you rather draft or sign a veteran punter to replace Pressley Harvin III?

5 – Will acquiring any possible/speculated QB make the Steelers 2024 Super Bowl contenders?

Recap of 2023 First No Football Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Pundits have speculated about quarterbacks coming to Pittsburgh. Among the 17 Steelers Depot respondents, none saw a trade for Justin Fields in the cards. But six believe Ryan Tannehill coming to the Steelers is likely. However, 11 see the Steelers re-signing Mason Rudolph as the most likely outcome among the three options.

Question 2: Sixteen of 17 respondents say signing Mitch Trubisky was a bigger mistake than Chukwuma Okorafor. One person concluded it was a toss-up. Regardless, we’ll see who will replace both of these players at their respective positions.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents landed right in the middle ranking the Chiefs five on a scale of 1 – 10 to three-peat next season.

Question 4: A slight nine to seven majority believe Patrick Mahomes is already a top-five all-time quarterback. If the Chiefs three-peat with Mahomes leading the way, he’d have to crack that elite group.

Question 5: Ten of 17 respondents do not believe that the NFL overuses analytics. However, based on the comments, many believe more data is needed to calculate a firm conclusion.

Questions QB on 2024 Roster Bigger Mistake Odd Chiefs Three-Peat Mahomes Top Five? NFL Overuses Analytics? SD Consensus Mason Rudolph Mitch Trubisky 5 Yes No Correct Answers TBD Your Call TBD Your Call Your Call

