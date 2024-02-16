No More Football Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The 2023 NFL season is over. Things concluded Sunday with Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22. A thrilling win and only the game’s second overtime finish, coming down to the literal last play of the first overtime session. With the win, the 49ers failed to match the Steelers with six Super Bowls while the Chiefs have won back-to-back championships. Now a dynasty, they’ll look to become the first three-peat champs in NFL history.

The Steelers quickly got started on their offseason. Monday, they announced the release of QB Mitch Trubisky, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, and P Pressley Harvin III. None of the three were expected to be part of the 2024 Week One roster but the Steelers wasted no time in beginning to clean house.

Should any other moves occur over the weekend, we’ll have them covered.

1 – Who is most likely be on the Steelers roster in 2024: Justin Fields, Mason Rudolph, or Ryan Tannehill?

2 – Which signing was the bigger mistake: QB Mitch Trubisky or OT Chukwuma Okorafor?

3 – On a scale of 1-10, 10 being most likely, how likely are the Chiefs to win three-peat next season?

4 – Is Patrick Mahomes already a top-5 quarterback of all-time?

5 – Do you agree with former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert that the NFL overuses analytics?

