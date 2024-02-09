Super Bowl Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The final week of football is here. Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Selfishly, it’s better for the Chiefs to win so the 49ers can’t match the Steelers’ six Super Bowl trophies. But hopefully the final game of the year is as close and competitive as it’s being billed to be.

After Sunday, there won’t be any NFL football played until the Hall of Fame Game in August, though the UFL starts its season just seven weeks from now. But the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency are just on the horizon so there will be plenty to keep us busy. The Steelers have kept us busy too with several coaching departures and more comments from owner Art Rooney II. We’re here to cover it all for you.

1 – Who will win the Super Bowl: the Chiefs or 49ers?

2 – Who will win Super Bowl MVP?

3 – Do you care if the 49ers match the Steelers’ six Super Bowl wins?

4 – Are you more angry about T.J. Watt not winning DPOY or are you happier about Cam Heyward being named Walter Payton Man of the Year?

5 – Should the Steelers trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields?

Recap of 2023 Pro Bowl Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: The reaction of Steelers Depot respondents to the Steelers hiring Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator is improving. On a scale of 1-10 (1 being angry, 10 being ecstatic), ratings ranged from 4-8. The median score was six. Several folks noted that their rating improved as they learned more about Smith. Of course, the true test will be seeing the new offense in action.

Question 2: Although respondents reacted with cautious optimism to Smith’s hiring, a strong majority — 12 of 17 respondents — have an issue with the few number of candidates interviewed for the position. Other teams like the New Orleans Saints considered as many as 12 candidates before selecting a new offensive coordinator.

Question 3: The NFL Pro Bowl Games did not have great ratings. Thirteen of 17 Steelers Depot respondents said they would not be watching the Pro Bowl presentation. Steelers Depot reader Ken Sterner attended the games and said the stadium was packed. The group tickets were very inexpensive. Ken said it was a nice family atmosphere. And he enjoyed seeing Minkah Fitzpatrick and Miles Killebrew.

Per @paulsen_smw: NFL Pro Bowl: 5.79 million viewers across ABC/ESPN/Disney XD/ESPN Deportes. A new low. NBA All-Star Game: 4.59M across TNT and TBS. MLB All-Star Game: 7.01 million on Fox. NHL All Star Game: 1.40 million viewers on ABC. https://t.co/IvID95fHYC — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 6, 2024

Question 4: Center (13) was deemed to be the position of greatest need by Steelers Depot respondents. Right tackle (5) and quarterback (3) were only other positions with more than two mentions.

Question 5: A narrow 9-8 majority want the Steelers to pick up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option. But a strong minority hope he signs a long-term extension. No one opted to decline the option without an extension making him a free agent after 2024. We’ll see how many get this one correct.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Arthur Smith Scale Only 3 OC Candidates Issue? Watching Pro Bowl? Position of Need Najee’s Future SD Consensus 6 Yes No Center Fifth Year Option Correct Answers Your Call Done Deal Your Call Your Call TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.