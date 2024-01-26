Championship Round Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason is in full swing and there’s been no shortage of news despite the team being two weeks removed from playing its final game of the season. There’s been plenty of movement with the team’s coaching staff, the Steelers losing assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander to the Las Vegas Raiders while having interviewed a candidate for their offensive coordinator job.

It’s also draft season. We have several reports already up on the site and will have boots on the ground for the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. Be sure to watch out for their coverage throughout the weekend and into next week. The NFL never really slows down and we have you covered.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun.

1 – Who will win: the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs?

2 – Who will win: the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions?

3 – Will the Steelers have hired their new OC by next Wednesday?

4 – Will Bill Belichick be a head coach in 2024?

5 – Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, will the Chargers be a playoff team next season?

Recap of 2023 Division Round Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: The Bills fell to the Chiefs, 27-24. Tyler Bass missed a game-tying field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. Twelve of 19 Steelers Depot respondents (63.2%) predicted Buffalo winning.

Question 2: Houston kept it close in the first half with the score knotted 10-10 at intermission. But Baltimore scored 24 unanswered second-half points to prevail, 34-10. Fourteen of 19 respondents picked the Ravens to win.

Question 3: The Steelers have begun the search for a new offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh reportedly requested to interview Zac Robinson. There are others also in the mix. Steelers Depot respondents mentioned Klint Kubiak most frequently. Others included Alex Van Pelt, Chris Foerster, and Pep Hamilton. Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley each got mentions, though those may have been just for giggles.

Question 4: Depot respondents predicted Kenny Pickett with anywhere from a 10 to 100% chance of being the Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week One of the 2024 season. The median response was 75%.

Question 5: T.J. Watt the hands-down favorite as Steelers MVP, but Jaylen Warren got a few mentions as well.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Bills or Chiefs? Texans or Ravens? Next PGH Offensive Coordinator? Pickett Odds to be Starter Steelers 2023 MVP SD Consensus Bills Ravens Klint Kubiak 75% T.J. Watt Correct Answers Chiefs Ravens TBD Your Call Your Call

Six voters predicted both division round winners correctly. Excellent job. I’ll also give credit if anyone’s favorite to be offensive coordinator is hired.