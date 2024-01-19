Divisional Round Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over. Our first “Friday Five” with the team eliminated, falling to the Buffalo Bills 31-17 in Monday’s Wild-Card game. The Steelers will have to wait until 2024 to try and snap their postseason losing streak, now at five games. But our focus immediately shifts to the offseason. We already have two draft profiles up on the site and are switching gears to lock in on the All-Star games, sending crews to the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and later, this year’s NFL Combine.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Who will win this weekend’s playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs?

2 – Who will win this weekend’s playoff game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens?

3 – Now that we know it’ll be an outside candidate, who would you like to see become the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator?

4 – What percentage do you give Kenny Pickett of being the Steelers’ starting quarterback Week One of next year?

5 – Who is your Steelers 2023 Team MVP?

Recap of 2023 Wild-Card Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

We now enter the 34-week period between the Steelers’ offseason and the opening kickoff of the 2024 season. I’ll track the measurable questions just for fun. It’ll be good practice for the next regular-season contest.

Question 1: The Steelers unable to overcome a 21-0 deficit and fell to the Bills, 31-17. Steelers Depot respondents held out hope for a victory despite the Steelers being 10-point underdogs. Just 10 of 34 respondents (29.4%) predicted a Buffalo win.

Question 2: Josh Allen protected the ball. He neither fumbled nor threw an interception. A narrow 18-16 majority said that Allen would NOT turn over the ball at least twice.

Question 3: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for 75 rushing yards. James Cook gained 79 rushing yards on his own. And Allen added another 74. It wasn’t close. Just four respondents picked Allen and Cook to outrush the Pittsburgh running backs.

Question 4: Markus Golden sacked Allen near the end of the first half. Alex Highsmith sacked him on the second play of the third quarter. But that was it. Pittsburgh collected two sacks with T.J. Watt unable to play. The median response was two. And a robust 19 of 34 respondents (55.9%) pegged this question.

Question 5: Patrick Peterson played 66 of the Steelers’ 67 defensive snaps. With Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damonte Kazee back, along with Eric Rowe playing safety, Peterson played almost all his snaps at cornerback. Twenty-eight of 34 respondents (82.4%) got this correct.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Allen 2+ Turnovers? Najee/Warren or Allen/Cook? Steelers Sacks Peterson at CB or Safety? SD Consensus Yes Yes Najee/Warren 2 Cornerback Correct Answers No No Allen/Cook 2 Cornerback

Steelers Depot respondents got two of five correct!

B&G and Doc Ellis D swept the board! Impressive job!

Alex Kozora has all sorts of questions for yinz to puzzle over in the coming Fridays. Enjoy!