Wild-Card Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Welcome to the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers, after beating the Baltimore Ravens and getting some help, are postseason bound. They’ll take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round Sunday at 1 PM/EST on CBS. The Steelers, without a postseason victory since 2016, are looking to end their playoff drought. They’re one of three AFC North teams in the final field of 14, joining the Cleveland Browns (taking on the Houston Texans) and the Ravens (on their bye week).

If the Steelers wins, they’ll go back to Baltimore for the Divisional Round. If they lose, their offseason will begin. Of course, we’re here to cover it for you no matter what.

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Bills?

2 – Josh Allen is 1-3 this season when turning the ball over at least twice. Will Pittsburgh’s defense record at least two turnovers off him specifically (INTs plus fumbles) in this game?

3 – Which combination rushes for more yards? Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren or Buffalo’s Josh Allen and James Cook?

4 – Without T.J. Watt, how many sacks will the Steelers have?

5 – Will Patrick Peterson play more snaps at safety or cornerback?

Recap of 2023 Week 18 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers weathered pouring rain to defeat the Ravens, 17-10. Steelers Depot respondents were confident going into the game. Thirty-five of 43 respondents (81.4%) said that Pittsburgh would win the final game of the 2023 regular season.

Question 2: With their win over Baltimore, one of three scenarios would secure the Steelers a wild-card berth. Houston broke a 17-17 tie with 6:23 to play in an eventual 23-19 win on Saturday night. The Bills scored 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat Miami, 21-14, Sunday night. But earlier in the day, Tennessee, with no playoff hopes, defeated Jacksonville, 28-20. That game ultimately lifted the Steelers to the postseason. Jaguars players had snatched Terrible Towels from fans during their win over Pittsburgh earlier in the season. Since disrespecting the Terrible Towel, Jacksonville went from 6-2 and leading its division to 9-8 and out of the playoffs. You don’t have to fear the Terrible Towel. But you had better respect it. Twenty-six of 43 respondents (60.5%) predicted the Steelers qualifying for the playoffs.

Question 3: Najee Harris (48) and Jaylen Warren (34) combined for 82 rushing yards in the first half. Tyler Huntley managed to scramble for 40 yards in the entire game. Forty-one of 43 respondents (95.3%) said that the Steelers’ RB tandem would outgain Huntley with its first-half output.

Question 4: Cam Heyward came close. He came in just behind one of T.J. Watt’s sacks. A fraction quicker and he may have gotten 0.5 sack. But went sackless and remains tied with James Harrison for second all-time on the Steelers’ sack list. Twenty-seven of 43 respondents (62.8%) picked up a point on this question.

Question 5: Mason Rudolph broke a 7-7 tie with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson. Forty of 43 respondents (93%) predicted Rudolph throwing at least one touchdown pass against the Ravens.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Steelers in Playoffs? Huntley or Najee/Jaylen 1st Half? Heyward Sack? Rudolph TD Pass? SD Consensus Yes Yes Najee/Jaylen No Yes Correct Answers Yes Yes Najee/Jaylen No Yes

Steelers Depot respondents get all five correct! Way to finish the season!

An astounding 13 respondents swept the board by answering all five questions correctly and receiving 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points)! Another 18 only missed one question.

The following folks competed for the final week prize: Chris92021 (150), Ratsotex (160), Andi B (147), Mike Bianchi (132), Ted Webb (130), IC in Cincy (121), RMSteeler (122), Peter-Petersen (122), Sunshine State Steel (116), Steely McBeam (115), Jeremy (170), Greg Payne (201), and Don2727 (156). The tiebreaker needed to determine this week’s winner was the Steelers’ 155 rushing yards . The median response was exactly 155! Some folks came close. But Don2727 was only one yard off predicting 156 rushing yards.

Excellent job Don2727!

The scoring orgy in week 18 changed the final standings:

Steelers D wins the first prize of $100 !

Peter-Petersen, Ted Webb, and IC in Cincy came from behind to finish in a three-way tie for second. They will split the second and third prizes for $33.33 each .

Congratulations to this year’s winners and everyone that responded this season.

Hope you continue answering the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions. Practice makes Perfect.

Here is the Final 2023 Leaderboard:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 86 First Peter-Petersen 80 Second (tie) +5 Ted Webb 80 Second (tie) +5 IC in Cincy 80 Second (tie) +5 Chris92021 79 Fifth +6 Jason W 78 Sixth -4 GhotiFish 77 Seventh -4 Style Points 76 Eighth (tie) -3 Andi B 76 Eighth (tie) +6 Ratsotex 76 Eighth (tie) +6 Beaver Falls Hosiery 74 11th (tie) -8 Steven Small 74 11th (tie) -5 Stone Age Tone 73 13th (tie) -6 Greg Payne 73 13th (tie) +6 Jeremy 71 15th +6 Six ring circus 70 16th (tie) -4 Deep_derp 70 16th (tie) -6 Beeze 70 16th (tie) -2 Doc Ellis D 70 16th (tie) -2 Steely McBeam 70 16th (tie) +8 TommyG21 68 21st -3 Douglas Prostorog 67 22nd -3 Pghomer 65 23rd (tie) -2 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 65 23rd (tie) -2 Sunshine State Steel* 65 23rd (tie) +12 GreenBastard 64 26th (tie) -2 RMSteeler* 64 26th (tie) +11 Ken Sterner 62 28th Agustin-ARG 61 29th (tie) -1 hoptown 61 29th (tie) +1 Slim Stew 61 29th (tie) +1 Mike Bianchi* 61 29th (tie) +14

*New to Leaderboard