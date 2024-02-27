Is Steelers Next Center Already On Roster?

Is the Steelers’ next starting center already on the roster?

Specifically, the starter on opening day in 2024, not necessarily the next long-term starter. This is apparently a topic that’s gotten some traction since the Steelers released Mason Cole. What are the odds that the Steelers’ opening-day starting center is someone who is already on the team? Let’s explore the candidates:

James Daniels: Daniels primarily played center at Iowa before the Bears drafted him in 2018. He only played about half a season at center since then, and not at all since 2019 or with the Steelers. He’s two years settled into right guard since signing with the Steelers.

But looking back at his first signing, I’m not sure the Steelers definitely knew where they wanted him. Back in mid-March, he said that it doesn’t matter what position he plays. But the team already signed Mason Cole by that point as well. I don’t know if there’s enough here to infer the Steelers were open to playing him at center at that time, to be honest.

Nate Herbig: Herbig is the Steelers’ backup center, at least, but the problem is he has no meaningful experience. His primary work at center is from training camps and preseason games. He’s done very little work there in meaningful games, thanks to playing behind Jason Kelce most of his career. Kelce hardly ever missed any time.

They will be reluctant to hand the keys to the position over to a player who doesn’t have an extensive background here, though Dermontti Dawson worked out well. One option for the Steelers is moving Daniels to center and Herbig playing right guard. We tossed that idea around a year ago. There’s probably a reason nothing game of it, though.

Spencer Anderson: Last year’s seventh-round draft pick, the team is reportedly high on Anderson, but what does that mean? It seems the Steelers like him best at tackle, and center is the position with which he is least familiar. They did run him there during training camp in 2023, however, and he played almost 400 snaps there in college.

I doubt any of these options are long-term solutions. However, one could end up a temporary fix if they draft a rookie who isn’t ready, for example. I don’t think they take that route—they’re more likely to sign a mid-level veteran free agent. But I thought we should discuss the possibilities all the same.

