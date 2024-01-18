Kenny Pickett ‘Will Be Challenged With Competition,’ Mike Tomlin Says

After a rather disappointing second season that saw him struggle throughout the 2023 season and ultimately end up losing his starting job to Mason Rudolph while recovering from ankle surgery, Kenny Pickett enters the offseason in a precarious position with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though head coach Mike Tomlin stated Thursday during his year-end press conference that the Steelers’ young quarterback will be QB1 entering the offseason once again, Pickett will find himself facing competition this offseason, whether that’s Rudolph being brought back in free agency or through another avenue.

Asked by a reporter if Pickett will be the starting quarterback entering the offseason, Tomlin stated clearly that he will be viewed as the starter but also that he will have to earn the job.

“He [Pickett] will, but there will be competition. There’s obviously always competition in this thing,” Tomlin stated to reporters, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We don’t anoint anyone. Man, I’m appreciative of his efforts and where he is, and excited about continuing to work with him.

“But certainly he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward. Competition brings the best out in all of us.”

It was rather curious that the Steelers continued to list Pickett as QB1 on their depth chart late in the season, even after he was fully healthy and able to play. Tomlin and the Steelers stuck with the hot hand in Rudolph, who led the Steelers to three straight wins to get into the playoffs, while Pickett served as the backup quarterback in the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens and then in the Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Pickett might not have been happy to be the backup, especially with Tomlin stating throughout his time in Pittsburgh that players don’t lose their starting jobs to injuries, but that’s exactly what occurred with Pickett.

Though that happened late in the season, it’s clear the Steelers aren’t giving up on their first-round pick investment in Pickett, who has started 24 games in the NFL and played in 25. However, the Steelers can’t simply just run it back with Pickett as the clear-cut starting quarterback.

He’s had his struggles throughout his tenure in Pittsburgh. Yes, the Steelers have won more games than they’ve lost with Pickett under center, but his production overall and the struggles of the offense are a major issue. He showed real signs of improvement before his ankle injury so when Rudolph stepped in and looked rather strong in his place, it created questions about Pickett’s future.

Tomlin gave him some backing Thursday, but the Steelers are going to bring in competition, whether that’s re-signing Rudolph or going outside the organization and adding a veteran. It’s a big offseason for not only the Steelers, but Pickett as well. We’ll see how he responds to an open competition.