Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Calls Steelers George Pickens Hardest WR To Cover

Hopefully the next time Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry sees WR George Pickens, it’ll be on a Pittsburgh Steelers practice field instead of in a stadium. That way, if Pickens makes another big play, it’ll sting a little less. Speaking to reporters during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, McKinstry pointed out Pickens as one of the toughest receivers he’s ever had to deal with in college.

“Pickens just don’t let [any] ball hit the ground no matter how good you got him covered,” McKinstry told reporters, including our Jonathan Heitritter. “He’s always gonna find a way to come up with a grab.”

With elite body control and tracking ability, Pickens makes the ridiculous look routine, a trait he’s carried over from his days at Georgia to the NFL.

Pickens faced McKinstry twice in college, once in 2021 and again in 2022. While his production wasn’t overwhelming, he still made an impact. None bigger than this 52-yard catch in the national championship game against Alabama, coming at McKinstry’s expense.

Georgia went on to win the title, 33-18, over Alabama. For Pickens, he was just weeks back from a torn ACL suffered earlier that March, causing him to miss nearly all of the 2021 season. But he flashed enough for the Steelers to make him their second-round pick. Though his career has been bumpy at times, his talent is undeniable, and he led Pittsburgh in receptions and yards his sophomore season while also leading the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch.

McKinstry joins a long list of top-end 2024 cornerbacks who confirmed a formal meeting with the Steelers. One of Pittsburgh’s biggest team needs, the team’s done its homework on all the class’s big names. McKinstry is part of that group, a likely first-round pick come April’s draft. Though he might not even be the first Alabama corner off the board, McKinstry competing with teammate Terrion Arnold, who also had a meeting with the Steelers, for that top spot.

McKinstry said his Steelers meeting didn’t focus on football. Pittsburgh knows he can play. The Steelers’ intent was about learning the person instead of the player.

“We didn’t watch [any] football in there,” he said. “It was kind of a background type of deal. Wanted to know where I’m from, family, my upbringing, high school, college, why did I choose what college I went to.”

