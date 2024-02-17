2024 NFL Draft IOL Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at interior offensive line prospects (IOL) in the upcoming draft, a position that many expect Pittsburgh will look to upgrade, particularly at center. The chart below is 2024 PFF Grades and current ranks on PFF’s Big Board (BB) that updates through the draft process:

The top overall IOL on PFF’s current board is Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson (at number 22), the only first rounder. All 829 snaps came at center in 2023, with an 84.3 overall grade (OVR). Nice 90.6 pass block grade (PBLK). 80-plus run block (RBLK), zone grade (ZONE), and in true pass sets (TPS). Respectable 70.2 gap grade (GAP). He had 893 snaps at center the last three seasons, mostly RG 2021-‘22 (430 snaps), and a bit of LG/RT snaps too. Our own Jonathan Heitritter and Ross McCorkle covered the Senior Bowl, stating he was clearly a top player there: a nasty run blocker, solid pass protector, and arm length a rare con on a potential Pittsburgh fit.

Zach Frazier of West Virginia (41) played 100% at center the last three years, 800-plus in each. In 2023, 70-plus in PBLK, OVR, RBLK, and GAP, with ZONE and TPS grades in the 60’s. He posted and 80.8 OVR in 2022, 77.5 in ’21, each eclipsing his mark this season. The Senior Bowl invite practiced limitedly, but was unfortunately inactive for the game (leg injury). In the linked report, Alex Kozora described a solid, well-rounded player with a high-floor, but lacking physical traits to likely reach all-star potential.

Connecticut’s Christian Haynes (53) played every snap at RG the last three years, eclipsing 800 in each. His best grade of 2023 was 89.2 ZONE, with 80-plus PBLK, RBLK, and 80.2 OVR. Lower marks were 74.7 TPS and 64.5 GAP. He had a stronger 83.9 OVR in 2022. Haynes was a Senior Bowl OL player of the week, playing impressively across the line per McCorkle, and starting RG in the game (American team). Noted positive run blocking early, a second level block, but a lost pass rep and allowed a run tackle for a loss.

Boston College’s Christian Mahogany (91) primarily played RG with 826 snaps last season. Prior to missing all of 2022 (torn ACL), he played all 706 snaps at RG, with an 82.7 OVR (74.9 in 2023). 80-plus PBLK and TPS, with 70-plus RBLK and GAP, with a lower 67.3 ZONE in 2023. Mahogany started at LG for the East team in the Shrine Bowl. Noted several struggles including allowed pressure, getting pushed back, whiffing, and/or as a puller on multiple reps.

Rounding out the top 100 is Cooper Beebe of Kansas State (98). He played mostly LG the last three years, particularly from 2022-’23 (919, 819). Has played various spots (all but center). 734 LT snaps in 2021 (best 85.4 OVR), 100-plus at RT in 2023. 80-plus OVR in each season. In 2023, 90-plus TPS and PBLK, strong 80-plus ZONE, and high 70 RBLK and GAP. Beebe was a Senior Bowl invite, but chose not to participate.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger of Georgia is 114 on the Big Board, which would be in a fourth-round selection. Heitritter was much higher on him in the linked scouting report (day two), noting experience, athleticism for scheme versatility and run block aggressiveness, but needs work in pass pro. All center snaps the last three years (850-plus in each), and best 77.9 OVR in 2023. 80-plus PBLK, 70-plus RBLK, ZONE, and TPS, with a 66.7 GAP. Also a Senior Bowl invite that pulled out.

Michigan’s Zak Zinter (121) played largely at RG there the last three seasons. 70-plus OVR, RBLK, PBLK, ZONE, and GAP grades, but a 63.8 TPS in 2023. He suffered a broken leg before the national championship, rehabbing since and through the all-star game process (Senior Bowl invite), appearing set to work out for teams at the combine.

Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer (127) played primarily at RG in 2021-’22, prior to center becoming his 2023 spot. He had 70-plus RBLK, GAP, OVR, and ZONE last year, but poor 61.5 PBLK, and notably bad 40.1 TPS. Our own Tom Mead noted athleticism as a strength, but Pittsburgh liking more length than Limmer offers. McCorkle thought he boosted his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, winning impressively in one-on-ones. In the game, I noted some plus reps in run and pass, but allowed a pressure and sack, and was pushed back/allowing a tackle in the run game.

Drake Nugent of Michigan (151) played 100% at center the last three years. Consistent OVR in that span. In 2023 had 70-plus PBLK, OVR, RBLK, GAP, and ZONE, with a lower 63.0 TPS (slightly above average). McCorkle concluded in the linked scouting report Nugent likely fitting more in a gap scheme, questioning the fit in outside zone that Steelers OC Arthur Smith runs, considering Nugent has struggled against athleticism.

Teammate Trevor Keegan lands at 177, which would be the first IOL of the sixth-round. Largely LG for the Wolverines, providing a bit of time at LT in 2022. 80.7 PBLK was his best grade in 2023, with 70-plus TPS, and low-60 GAP, RBLK, and ZONE grades. Participated in the first day of the Senior Bowl, seemingly faring well, but suffered back spasms and opted out the rest of the week.

Penn State’s Hunter Nourzad (184) saw snap versatility the last three years. Nearly exclusive at tackle in 2021 (458 RT, 170 LT), then 535 at LG in 2022, and all 784 snaps at center this season. In 2023, 70-plus ZONE, RBLK, and OVR. Respectable 60-plus GAP grade, but poor 61.9 PBLK and 52.1 TPS. The Shrine Bowl participant was named a center standout by our own Joe Clark, showing power in one-on-ones. Nourzad had a solid game too, repetitively winning in my notes in both run and pass.

Miami’s Javion Cohen (195) played exclusively at LG the last three seasons. He had the lowest 59.4 OVR amongst the group in 2023. A 70-plus PBLK was his best grade, but TPS, ZONE, RBLK, and bad GAP all landed in the 50-range. Several have pointed to a strong Senior Bowl week for Cohen, but wasn’t mentioned in the Steelers Depot roundtable podcast, or in my game notes.

Dylan McMahon of NC State (206) played along the IOL the last three seasons. Mostly guard in 2021 (491 LG, 313 RG), all spots in 2022 (415 RG, 290 C, 115 LG), then solely center in 2023 (684). Last season, 70-plus TPS, ZONE, and PBLK, upper-60 RBLK, but slightly below average 58.1 GAP. Clark noted a solid week and underrated Shrine Bowl performance (West team). Despite size concerns, noted mostly wins in my game notes. Run blocks on big gains (gaping holes), respectable pass blocking, but had an illegal-man downfield penalty in the red zone.

Andrew Raym of Oklahoma (227) begins the would-be seventh rounders. Strictly center the last three years, with 60-plus PBLK, TPS, OVR, GAP, and RBLK, but high-50 ZONE grade (below average). Heitritter named him a “gotta watch the tape” and potential fit in Smith’s offense from Senior Bowl coverage as a later option, but size is a concern. Up and down game notes: enjoying his run blocking and getting to the second level, but was beat too (particularly pass pro). Allowed three pressures, two were QB hits, and the other resulted in an interception.

Texas A&M’s Layden Robinson (232) played every snap the last three years at RG. Best OVR grade came in 2021 (80.7). 70-plus ZONE, 65.9 OVR, high-60 RBLK, but below average PBLK, GAP and TPS grades in 2023. He played in the Senior Bowl (American team), winning the majority of reps in my notes. Run blocks included pull, combo, and another plus effort to the whistle, and solid pass blocks. Did allow two pressures, but had a nice late recovery on one of them.

Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (238) played along the line, except for LT. 229 snaps at RT led the way in 2021 (best 87.0 OVR by far), more variety in 2022 (411 LG, 163 RG, 74 C), then playing all 868 at center in 2023. Last season, 80-plus PBLK, high-70 TPS, 60-plus OVR, GAP, and RBLK, but 56.4 ZONE (below average). Starting LG at the Senior Bowl (National team), noting some nice wins particularly in pass pro, but noted a poor goal-line run block.

Florida’s Kingsley Eguakun (253) was strictly a center the last three years. 800-plus snaps in both 2021-’22, then 246 in 2023 (high ankle sprain). He was the National teams’ starting center in the Senior Bowl, noting a handful of impressive wins in both run and pass, including a pancake. A negative play was stepping on the QB’s foot, leading to a fumble that was recovered.

LSU’s Charles Turner (257) saw increased opportunities the last two years, with 750-plus snaps at center in each. In 2023, 80.2 PBLK, 70-plus TPS, 60-range ZONE, OVR, and RBLK, and slightly below average 58.2 GAP grades. Up and down Senior Bowl, including a nice late win in pass pro, but two pressures allowed and seesawed as a run blocker.

An upgrade to the position would definitely be welcomed, and hopefully Pittsburgh will bolster the position room in the 2023 draft. While the Big Board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.

Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.