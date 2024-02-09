The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Coaching Staff News, NFL Honors, Senior Bowl Roundtable, Super Bowl Picks & More

Season 14, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and additions to their coaching staff that surfaced on Thursday. We tell you everything we know so far about Zach Azzanni and Tom Arth and their respective and expected roles on the coaching staff. We also discuss what the latest outlook is on the staff for Mike Sullivan, who has been the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The annual NFL Honors ceremony took place on Thursday night and on the heels of that, Alex and I discuss Steelers OLB T.J. Watt finishing second to Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett for the AP 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. We go over the voting results and examine the overall process and makeup of the 50-person committee. Alex and I also talk about the other results and awards that included members of the Steelers organization.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward was announced as the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year on Thursday night, so Alex and I make sure to spend a lot of time recognizing that accomplishment. We go over elements of Heyward’s acceptance speech that stood out Thursday night.

With our team back from the 2024 Senior Bowl, we have our second pre-draft roundtable discussion based on players who took part in that annual college all-star event, which was held in Mobile, Ala., this year. This roundtable discussion includes site contributors Jonathan Heitritter and Ross McCorkle. Alex and I go through most of the position groups with the two and talk about several individual players.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Jonathan (@J_Heits) and Ross (@Ross_McCorkle) on Twitter and if you get a chance, please thank them all for their time and evaluations.

Later in this show, Alex and I quickly preview Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place Sunday in Las Vegas. We provide our Super Bowl score predictions and who we each think will be named the game’s Most Valuable Player on Sunday night.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 120-minute episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Coaching Staff News, NFL Honors, Senior Bowl Roundtable, Super Bowl Picks & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8807033940

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 88 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n