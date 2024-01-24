T.J. Watt Snubbed For Pro Football Writers Of America’s Defensive Player Of The Year Award

The annual Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) awards are being given out this week. They kicked the week off with naming their All-Pro team, which included OLB T.J. Watt and ST Miles Killebrew, and followed that up with the All-Rookie team on Tuesday. Joey Porter Jr. was the lone Steelers rookie to make the cut there. Today, they announced their MVP and their offensive and defensive players of the year. Watt was snubbed and Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett won PFWA’s DPOY, per a release on the organization’s website.

Watt was recently named the NFL Committee of 101’s defensive player of the year, as voted on by broadcasters and members of the media that cover the league on a regular basis. The most important one will come on Feb. 8th at the NFL Honors event when the Associated Press DPOY is announced. Watt finished the regular season with the third-best odds to take home the honor behind Garrett and Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

Watt was snubbed for the award by a second outlet as Pro Football Focus named Garrett their DPOY this season. Garrett finished the season with 42 combined tackles, 33 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three passes defensed, and four forced fumbles in 16 games played.

Watt finished the season with the NFL sack crown for the third time in his career and became the first player in league history to do so. His sack total of 19.0 was the second-highest total of his career, only behind the 22.5 he had in 2021 that tied the all-time single season record.

Overall, Watt logged 68 combined tackles, 48 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, one interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. He edged out both of the other two AP DPOY favorites in almost every statistical category, and the Steelers were once again unable to win without Watt in the lineup—a testament to his impact on the team.

A few members of the AP voting pool have already revealed their votes for the ultimate award, like Sam Monson of PFF and Peter King, who both stated their vote for Myles Garrett.

Eight of the last nine players to win PFWA’s award went on to win the AP honor, so this spells trouble for Watt’s chances at the honor.

This is the first time Garrett has won the award from PFWA, now tied with Watt at one a piece. The two players will forever be compared being from the same draft class and playing in the same division. With the Committee of 101 and PFWA being split in their decision, it will be very interesting to see who ultimately wins the AP one in early February.