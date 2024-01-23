Joey Porter Jr. Named To Pro Football Writers Of America’s All-Rookie Team

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie team for 2024, it was announced today.

Porter, the 32nd overall pick and first selection in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft, had an impressive rookie season, tallying 43 total tackles, 10 passes defensed and an interception. After moving into the starting lineup at corner in Week Eight, Porter routinely shadowed the opposition’s top receiver, with the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf the only receiver to gain more than 40 yards against Porter.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Porter, who was one of the top cornerbacks regardless of age around the league. The other corner named to the team was Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon. He was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Yesterday, the PFWA named OLB T.J. Watt and special teamer Miles Killebrew to its All-Pro team, and both were also members of the All-AFC team. Porter was Pittsburgh’s only rookie selected for the All-Rookie team, with Cleveland Browns OT Dawand Jones and Chicago Bears OT Darnell Wright making it ahead of Broderick Jones at tackle and Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles being selected at defensive line ahead of Keeanu Benton.

Porter’s recognition marks the first time since 2021 that the Steelers have had a rookie named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. No Steelers rookies made it in 2022, but both RB Najee Harris and P Pressley Harvin III made the 2021 All-Rookie team. Despite only having one member of the All-Rookie team this year, the Steelers rookie class looked good and the future is bright with Porter, Benton, Jones and OLB Nick Herbig, along with TE Darnell Washington, headlining the group.

Along with this announcement came the Rookie of the Year, which was Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud. He also took home 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year. On defense, the third overall selection in the 2023 draft, Texans DE Will Anderson took home the honor.