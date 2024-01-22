T.J. Watt, Miles Killebrew Named To Pro Football Writers Of America’s All-Pro Team

Coming off a terrific season that saw him finish with 19 sacks, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to have multiple seasons with at least 19 sacks, Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named to Pro Football Writers of America first-team All-Pro, as voted on by writers who cover the 32 NFL teams daily.
Joining Watt on the PFWA first-team All-Pro list is Steelers special teams captain and standout Miles Killebrew, who was also previously named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and is set for his first Pro Bowl appearance after blocking two punts this season.
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA), which completed its 60th season of existence, is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public, according to the PFWA website. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.
Watt, along with his 19 sacks, added 68 tackles on the season, which tied his career high. He also produced 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, eight passes defensed and one touchdown on the season, adding another 86 pressures.
The star defender was a force all season. He had at least one sack in all but four games on his way to leading the league in sacks for a third season in his career, making NFL history in the process. In fact, Watt ranked in the top five in the NFL in sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in the same season for the second time in three years (2021, 2023).
He’s one of just two players to do that since 2012, the other being his older brother, J.J. Watt (2012 and 2014). Yet, he’s being overlooked.
Previously, Watt garnered Associated Press’ first-team All-Pro honors but was passed over on Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team entirely.
Killebrew, who signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2021 season, has been a force on special teams under Danny Smith during his time in the Steel City. Since signing with the Steelers he’s blocked four punts, including two this season. He was named a special teams captain again for the 2023 season and really solidified that unit under Smith.
He also earned a Pro Bowl nod this season, the first of his career.
Killebrew’s first blocked punt of the season came in the Steelers’ Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens, and the second in the team’s Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots. Along with his prowess for blocking punts, Killebrew was near the top of the league in special teams tackles as well and even played some safety of the Steelers this season with the team dealing with injuries at the position.
Watt and Killebrew were named to the All-AFC Team by the PFWA as well.