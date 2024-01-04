‘It’s Been A Fruitful Relationship’: Coming Off First Pro Bowl Nod, Miles Killebrew Appreciative Of Danny Smith

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent in 2021, veteran safety Miles Killebrew has been a key piece for the Black and Gold, especially on special teams.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Killebrew has turned into a special teams ace and a great special teams captain, working his way into a valuable role under special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

The 2023 season might be the best one of his career, too, thanks to two blocked punts. He’s been a steady tackler, too, locking down a leadership role with the franchise that has been quite valuable.

That role and his production on special teams led to his first-ever Pro Bowl selection Wednesday. Killebrew, who stated he was “overwhelmed with gratefulness” for the selection, also spoke glowingly about Smith, who has helped unlock a new level to his game in his eighth season, leading to that Pro Bowl berth.

“Me and Danny, we have a unique relationship. A lot of yin and yang, and I really appreciate how he coaches and how he goes after it,” Killebrew stated to reporters Thursday. “And I have to give credit where credit’s due. It’s been a fruitful relationship and I’m looking forward to what can progress.”

It has indeed been a fruitful relationship. With his two blocked punts this season, Killebrew now has four in the last three seasons, which leads the NFL during that span. Killebrew’s first punt block of the season came in Week Five against the Baltimore Ravens, which kick-started the comeback for the Steelers, leading to a safety in an eventual 17-10 win.

Then, in Week 14 Killebrew blocked a punt against the New England Patriots, which set up a short field for a Steelers’ touchdown. But it wasn’t enough to help the Steelers come back in that game.

Four punt blocks in the last three seasons is quite remarkable. He’s very clearly the best punt blocker in football right now, and there is nobody else close. That’s a credit to his work ethic and preparation from a special teams standpoint, something he’s loved even dating back to his time in high school, which led to his only scholarship offer from Southern Utah University.

Special teams are such a refined, important aspect of football today, and that’s never been more clear in Pittsburgh. Smith had had a lot of success getting the most out of guys like Killebrew, which has led to game-changing plays in the process. And now, Killebrew is being rewarded for it with his first-ever Pro Bowl trip.