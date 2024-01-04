Making First Pro Bowl ‘Surreal’ For S Miles Killebrew: ‘Overwhelmed With Gratefulness’

For LB T.J. Watt and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, making the Pro Bowl is still an honor. But it’s nothing they haven’t done before. For Watt, this is his sixth selection. For Fitzpatrick, his fourth. But for the third Steeler heading to Orlando in February, S and special teamer Miles Killebrew, yesterday was a special day. Thanks to his elite ability to block punts, Killebrew earned his first Pro Bowl berth.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Killebrew said he could hardly believe the news.

“For what?” Killebrew said of his reaction after being congratulated yesterday, via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “He said, congratulations, you made the Pro Bowl. Oh man, I was overwhelmed with gratefulness, excitement. Still a little surreal for me.”

Steelers punt-blocker extraordinaire Miles Killebrew made sure he proudly put on his @SUUFB_ hat, and said he didn’t believe it when he was first told yesterday he was named a Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/ySHsg3AsVR — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 4, 2024

As Adamski noted in his tweet, Killebrew wore his Southern Utah hat, the only college to offer him a scholarship coming out of high school because, as he recently told Arthur Moats, the school was impressed by him beginning his highlight reel with special teams play. Special teams success followed him to the NFL. In three years with Pittsburgh, he’s blocked four punts, including two this season. The first was critical in the team’s Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens while the second helped spur a comeback attempt in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

There’s no better punt blocker in the league than Killebrew, whose effort and technique help him get home when others can’t. Frankly, it’s hard to think of a better punt blocker in league history, especially given a modern era where special teams play is more refined than ever.

While special teams are his calling card, his role on defense has increased in recent weeks. Rocked by injuries at safety, Killebrew was logged 42 snaps over the past two weeks, playing especially well in the Steelers’ Week 16 victory over Cincinnati. He’s also assumed a leadership role in recent years, named one of the team’s captains in 2022 and 2023.

Ideally, Killebrew won’t be able to attend the Pro Bowl because his Steelers are in the Super Bowl. That’s always the hope. But assuming that doesn’t transpire, the first few days of February will mean a lot to Killebrew, once a lightly regarded recruit out of high school who has climbed every rung of the NFL ladder.