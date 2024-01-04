Three Steelers Selected To 2024 Pro Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers had three players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl. They are: OLB T.J. Watt, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teams guru and S Miles Killebrew.

This is an annual all-star award voted on by coaches, players, and fans. Each portion of the vote counts as one-third of the total vote to decide who will receive the honor. This year, the Pro Bowl and Pro Bowl Games will be held in Orlando, Fla.

Earlier this afternoon, it was released that Watt ended up with the fifth-most votes in the fan segment for the outside linebacker position, and third in the AFC. He was previously leading, but got passed up by Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, and Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins.

So far this season, Watt is tied for the NFL lead with 17 sacks. He also has 60 total tackles, 42 of which are solo, 16 tackles for a loss, eight passes defensed, and one interception. He also has four forced fumbles and is once again in consideration for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. It is Watt’s sixth Pro Bowl selection. He becomes just the fourth Steeler in history to make six Pro Bowls in his first seven years. Center Maurkice Pouncey and linebacker Jack Lambert did it six times while DT Joe Greene and RB Franco Harris achieved it in all seven.

Fitzpatrick is a curious selection, as he’s missed six games so far with an injury, and he also hasn’t recorded an interception this year. Still, when he’s on the field, he’s one of the best safeties in football, and he has 64 tackles, 43 of which are solo, and three passes defensed this season in 10 games. It is also Fitzpatrick’s sixth Pro Bowl selection

Killebrew has blocked two punts this season, and he’s making the Pro Bowl due to his prowess on special teams. He’s played 70% of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps this season, logging 22 total tackles, 18 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss. He’s widely regarded as one of the best special teamers in football, and he’s more than deserving of this Pro Bowl selection, the first of his career.

One notable omission for the Steelers is K Chris Boswell, who’s been one of the best and most consistent kickers in the NFL this year. Boswell is 28-of-30 on field goals this season and 25-of-26 on extra points. He’s also 6-7 from 50-plus yards. He’s only made one Pro Bowl in his career, which came in the 2017 season.

This year’s Pro Bowl games will be held February 1st through 4th in Orlando. For the second year, instead of a traditional game, there will be a series of contests and challenges, like dodgeball and tug-of-war, ending with a flag football game. Ray Lewis will be the AFC’s defensive coordinator with Peyton and Eli Manning serving as the game’s head coaches.