Two Steelers Make 2023 First-Team All-Pro Squad

T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew are officially All-Pros. The Associated Press released its 2023 All-Pro Team Friday afternoon with Watt and Killebrew making the list — Watt for the EDGE rushers, Killebrew for the special teams category.

Watt had another fantastic season, leading the league with 19 sacks. It’s the third time he’s led the NFL in sacks, setting a record since the stat was officially tracked beginning in 1982. It’s the fourth time in his career he’s made the All-Pro team, also doing so in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He was absent last year in large part due to his pectoral injury that caused him to miss half the season.

Watt ties a Steelers record for most All-Pro selections in his first seven years, matching CB Rod Woodson and LB Jack Ham.

After making his first Pro Bowl, Killebrew followed that up by making his first All-Pro team. He’s the league’s best punt blocker with two blocks this year, the first in the Steelers’ Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the second in the team’s Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots. A special teams captain and core player, Killebrew was near the top of the league in special teams tackles as well.

Per the AP’s voting, Watt received the second-most EDGE rusher votes, trailing only Myles Garrett. Garrett received 40 first-place votes to Watt’s 32, both making All-Pro but a sign Garrett could hold the edge when it comes to selecting Defensive Player of the Year. Overall, Garrett had more points than Watt, 129-112. Despite Watt’s statistical production advantage, the voters seem to be leaning toward Garrett, who has never won the award. Killebrew received 17 first-place votes, the most of any special teams player in the NFL.

While they didn’t make the All-Pro list, OG Isaac Seumalo and K Chris Boswell each received one first-place vote. They were the only first- or second-place votes Steelers players received. But Baltimore’s Justin Tucker was an afterthought on the list, the first-team kicker honors going to Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey.