T.J. Watt Named AFC Defensive Player Of Year By NFL 101 Committee

While T.J. Watt may not end up winning the Associated Press’ 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award, he’s at least being recognized by one committee. Watt was named the NFL 101 Committee’s Defensive Player of the Year, the team announced in a statement Tuesday evening.

For the third time in his career, @_TJWatt has been selected as the 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year‼️ 📝: https://t.co/gBHgGjIOQx pic.twitter.com/IqDq7e86Lh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 23, 2024

As the team’s tweet notes, this is the third time the group has voted Watt for the award. Per the team, the award will be presented later this year:

“The award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media that cover the NFL. This award will be presented at the 54th Annual 101 Awards Gala in March.”

The committee is made up of local reporters. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ron Cook represent Pittsburgh.

Watt had another fantastic season, leading the league with 19 sacks. Appearing in all 17 regular season games, he broke the franchise’s career sack record early in the season, surpassing James Harrison’s mark. To date, Watt now has 96.5 sacks and should crack triple-digits early in 2024. Since entering the league, no one has more sacks than Watt.

On the season, Watt recorded 68 tackles (19 for a loss) with 36 QB hits, eight pass deflections, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown, and one interception. He was named to his sixth Pro Bowl and fourth All-Pro team. He’s one of just three Steelers to be named to four first-team All-Pro teams in his first seven seasons, joining CB Rod Woodson and LB Jack Ham. Watt was also named the Steelers’ Team MVP for the year.

It means he edged out Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett for the award, a positive sign for his potential DPOY chances. But based on the All-Pro voting and disclosures made by Peter King, who voted for Garrett (and Dallas’ Micah Parsons) over Watt, Garrett remains the favorite for the biggest award when it’s announced two weeks from now at NFL Honors.