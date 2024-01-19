T.J. Watt Opts Out Of 2024 Pro Bowl Games Due To Injury

Only three players on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 roster were named to the Pro Bowl Games this season: OLB T.J. Watt, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and ST Miles Killebrew. With Watt getting injured in the final game of the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, he has opted out of participating in the games, per a release on the Cleveland Browns’ website.

Browns OG Joel Bitonio is also unable to participate due to injury, and as alternates LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and OG Wyatt Teller have been named the replacements for Watt and Bitonio.

In Thursday’s end-of-season press conference, Tomlin stated that Watt likely would have played in the divisional round of the playoffs had the Steelers beaten the Buffalo Bills, so no need to worry about the long-term status of Watt due to this news. There is just no reason for Watt to push himself for the Pro Bowl, which, other than being named to the honor, is meaningless.

This was Watt’s sixth time being named to the Pro Bowl. The only season he did not get the nod was his rookie year in 2017. Even in 2022, as Watt was unable to play for much of the season due to injury, he received the honor—a nod to the type of player he is despite having lower production that season.

This means that Fitzpatrick and Killebrew will be the Steelers’ only representatives at the games this season. Fitzpatrick battled a number of injuries this year though he was able to return for the playoff game, so he could be another player who chooses to not participate.

Watt ended the 2023 season as the NFL sack leader with 19.0. He became the first player in league history to lead the NFL in three separate seasons and was also named a first-team AP All-Pro. Despite another fantastic statistical season, Watt is not the odds-on favorite to receive his second Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors event on Feb. 8. Browns OLB Myles Garrett and Cowboys LB Micah Parsons are being given the edge by oddsmakers to take home the award.