Injury Update: Tomlin Anticipates Minor Surgeries, Believes T.J. Watt Would’ve Played Against Ravens

While there are no more official injury reports, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered one final health update before the team gets its offseason underway. Though there was no major injury update, Tomlin gave insight in a couple of areas. Without mentioning names, he said several players will have clean-up procedures after battling injuries throughout the year.

“Those who are lacking health obviously have to address that sooner rather than later,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’re not into medical issues lingering into the offseason. We probably have a few surgeries scheduled. I don’t have that list. Nothing major, some cleanup procedural things. But nothing major.”

Based on the last six weeks of injury reports, it’s easy to imagine who at least a couple of those candidates are. RB Najee Harris spent the last six weeks on the team’s injury report with a knee injury, often limited or occasionally sitting out of practice though he never missed a game. He’s still yet to sit out a contest in his three-year career making him one of football’s most durable runners. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if he one of the “clean-ups” Tomlin referred to in the near future.

Elsewhere, LG Isaac Seumalo injured his right shoulder in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Sitting out the second half of that game, he returned despite a short week to play against the New England Patriots the following Thursday. The rest of the season, Seumalo often sat out practices, especially on Thursdays or Fridays, but did not miss a game. Still, it was clear his shoulder consistently bothered him though his play didn’t suffer because of it. He’s another candidate for surgery. LB Elandon Roberts played through a host of issues to end the year, a groin and a pec, but he avoided serious injury and only missed one full game.

Had the Steelers upset the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, Tomlin indicated that T.J. Watt likely would’ve played in the Divisional Round playoff game.

“T.J.’s rehabilitation is going well,” Tomlin said. “He probably would’ve been available had we played this week.”

Watt suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in the regular season finale versus the Baltimore Ravens, a significant injury but one not as severe as initially feared. He avoided surgery, only needing rest and rehab. While the timetable was for him to miss two to three weeks, it appears he only would’ve missed one full game, and it’s disappointing he couldn’t get the chance to get back on the field. Drafted in 2017, he’s still searching for his first playoff win.

Tomlin also provided a brief update on two key players who were concussed against the Bills, CB Joey Porter Jr. and WR Allen Robinson II.

“Got a couple guys in the concussion protocol from the last performance, Joey Porter Jr. and Allen Robinson. I imagine that that is running its course,” he said.

Given the months-long layoff until even OTAs start, both should clear concussion protocol well before then. Porter will open 2024 as the team’s top cornerback while Robinson’s status is unclear. Under contract with a large salary, he’ll have to take a severe pay cut to remain with the team.

Tomlin didn’t mention TE Pat Freiermuth, who suffered an ankle injury late in the Bills game but finished the contest. His injury should be considered minor.