Mike Florio Wonders If Steelers Will Decline Najee Harris’ Option To Motivate Him

Within 24 hours, we’ll know whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers exercise the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris’ rookie deal. Facing a Thursday deadline, the Steelers haven’t gone either way with it. While most believe it will be picked up, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wonders if Pittsburgh will use the option as a stick more than a carrot.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday, after agreeing the team will decline QB Justin Fields’ option, Florio said Pittsburgh could decline the option to motivate Harris in what would become the final year of his rookie deal.

“With [Najee Harris], it’s a tougher call,” he told hosts Chris Mueller and Andrew Fillipponi. “Because sometimes, and I remember this with Doug Martin when the Buccaneers didn’t pick up his fifth year option. It was the proverbial kick in the butt to get the most out of him the next year. And then they signed him to a new contract after that fourth season. So it’s part of the psychology of how do we get the most out of the player.”

Florio’s point isn’t completely comparable. The Buccaneers declined Martin’s fifth-year option ahead of the 2015 season and he busted out for a Pro Bowl campaign, rushing for 1,400 yards and six touchdowns, earning a five-year extension on the other side.

“They might be tempted to not do it, just to see what they get out of him in a contract year,” Florio said.

What Florio doesn’t say is that Martin had just 950 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons leading up to the Buccaneers’ decision. Injuries played a factor, Martin appearing in only 17 of a possible 32 games during that span. That made his fifth-year option decision an easy decline. Martin was healthy in 2015, had a big year, and got paid. And then promptly regressed again and lasted only two years into that five-year contract.

Harris has been far more productive and objectively healthier. He’s rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three of his NFL seasons, the first Steeler to ever do so, and hasn’t missed a game in his career. There’s no motivation he needs to perform well on the field. Pittsburgh’s aim has been to improve the offensive line, a mission accomplished exiting the draft, and setting Harris up for a big season.

On the merits and the Steelers’ values, Najee Harris should have his option picked up. He had a career-best 4.1 yards per carry in 2023 as he and the running game came on strong down the stretch, putting together multiple 200-yard rushing team performances.

If exercised, his 2025 option of $6.79 million will become fully guaranteed and his contract will play out two more years. It’s possible the team could try to extend him later this offseason, and if Harris has an impressive 2024 season, a new deal likely gets done before he plays a down on the option year. The Steelers are notorious for waiting until the final moments to exercise their option and Omar Khan has made clear they have until tomorrow to decide. Thursday, we’ll have an official answer.