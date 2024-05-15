Season 14, Episode 132 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some of the supposed 2024 schedule leaks for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the official version dropping on Wednesday night.

If you believe the early leaks, which is dangerous to do, the Steelers will open on the road against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, setting up great early-season storylines. The Steelers will also supposedly host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas and that game will presumably be streamed on Netflix to out-of-market viewers.

Throughout the show, leaks came in concerning all of the Steelers’ 2024 road games so we go over those as they hit Twitter/X. We also go over what the early leaks show when it comes to the supposed 2024 bye week possibilities for the Steelers.

Later in this show, Alex and I revisit the situation the Steelers have with RB Najee Harris when it comes to him possibly receiving a contract extension before Week 1 on the heels of the team declining to pick up his fifth-year option for 2025. We revisit this topic to discuss if some sort of precedent might be involved should the team ultimately decide to sign Harris to an extension this offseason.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 59-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners. We also discuss what to look forward to when it comes to the Friday show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Supposed Early 2024 Schedule Leaks, Revisiting Najee Harris Decision & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6867783885

