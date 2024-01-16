Injury Update: Three Steelers Injured In Bills Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mike Tomlin recapped the injuries the team suffered mid-game during the 31-17 loss.

“Joey Porter, Allen Robinson are in the concussion protocol,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “Pat Freiermuth had an ankle. Had limited availability toward the end of the game.”

Porter took a hard shot when Bills LG Connor McGovern collided with him from behind, attempting to push Bills WR Stefon Diggs forward on an extended third-down scramble, Buffalo converting on third and nine.

In serious pain, Porter walked off the field with the help of trainers and was soon taken to the locker room. After being initially ruled questionable, he was ruled out by the team. He finished his first playoff game with two tackles.

Robinson suffered his injury moments later, hit hard by Bills rookie LB Dorian Williams. It appeared the back of Robinson’s head slammed off the ground as he was tackled. Clearly woozy, he needed assistance coming off the field. He was soon ruled out. Robinson finished the day with two receptions for 12 yards, primarily continuing his role as a big-bodied blocker.

TE Pat Freiermuth was also injured late but seemed to return to the game after a play or two. He ended the day with five receptions for 76 yards, the latter leading the team.

Now, we’ll see if any Steelers undergo offseason surgeries. LB Elandon Roberts played but battled a pec injury, while OG Isaac Seumalo was clearly bothered by a shoulder throughout the latter half of the year. RB Najee Harris also consistently showed up on the injury report with a knee injury, though he did not miss any games. Of course, the Steelers were without LB T.J. Watt due to an MCL sprain, though it did not require surgery and should not impact his offseason status in a significant manner.