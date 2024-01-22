Steelers Assistant Isaac Williams To Coach At Senior Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams will coach the American Team’s offensive line at the 2024 Senior Bowl, it was announced today on Twitter.

Williams will coach alongside Indianapolis Colts assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt.

Williams has been with the Steelers since before the 2022 season, and just wrapped up his second season working under Pat Meyer. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy gave Williams some praise on Twitter and said it’s a good group to look at with Pittsburgh potentially acquiring offensive line help in the draft.

Here you go @steelers fans. You want them to draft OL, this group is a good place to start. We know Mike Tomlin will be up in middle of those OL/DL 1-on-1's. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 22, 2024

Williams has worked closely with players during drills at the NFL Combine, notably getting tossed by now-Steelers OT Broderick Jones during a drill last year.

Steelers assistant OL Coach Isaac Williams getting thrown out of the club by Georgia OT Broderick Jones during this drill. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NMCpuUqAj5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 5, 2023

At the Senior Bowl, he’ll get an up-close good look at the American Team offensive line group, which includes Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Houston OT Patrick Paul. As Nagy noted, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will be on the field taking a close look at the offensive and defensive line talent as he usually does when he’s at the Senior Bowl.

Williams was hired after Meyer in 2022, previously spending time as the offensive line coach at North Carolina Central. Pittsburgh is his first NFL job, and he has previous experience as an offensive line coach at Northern Colorado and Morgan State. That collegiate coaching experience should help Williams in this setting, as he has experience teaching and relaying information to college players. With limited practice time before the Senior Bowl game, Williams’ collegiate experience will be valuable.

It will also be valuable to the Steelers to have a further basis of knowledge with Williams having hands-on experience with the American Team linemen. It’s also good for Williams to advance his career and work with and learn from other coaches around the league in Mobile, Ala.

Last season, Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown served as the defensive coordinator for the National Team while outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin served in the same role for the National Team.

Meyer and Williams have worked to improve Pittsburgh’s line, and this season the group showed off its prowess in the run game, helping Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combine for 1,819 rushing yards this season. Williams will now get a close look at some potential talent to add to the roster in 2024 as the Steelers look to further strengthen their line after taking Jones in the first round of the draft last year and signing Isaac Seumalo in free agency last offseason.