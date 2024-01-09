Injury Update: T.J. Watt Ruled Out For Wild-Card Game

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. None bigger than the status of OLB T.J. Watt, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in the second half of Week 18’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tomlin ruled Watt out of Sunday’s playoff game.

“T.J. can be characterized as out this week with his knee injury,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Watt suffered the injury in a freak moment, colliding with NT Montravius Adams after attempting to jump and bat down a pass. He immediately went to the ground and pounded his fist in pain before walking off the field. Shortly after, the Steelers ruled him out of the game.

Big brother J.J. Watt reported the results of Watt’s MRI on Sunday, a “best-case” situation with Watt avoiding ACL damage of a Grade 3 MCL sprain, essentially a tear, and only suffering a Grade 2 sprain.

Reporting indicated that Watt could return in two weeks, making it possible he would play against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round, should Pittsburgh beat Buffalo, and giving him a strong chance to suit up for the AFC Championship Game if the Steelers advance that far.

While the Steelers have one defensive star out of this game, they could get back another. Tomlin said he was “optimistic” that FS Minkah Fitzpatrick will play against the Bills.

“Minkah will be limited at the early portions of the week,” he said. “We’ll let the amount of the participation and the quality of his participation be our guide but we’re optimistic about his inclusion.”

Fitzpatrick injured his knee against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 and missed the final three games of the regular season. He returned to practice on a limited basis but couldn’t get cleared for the regular-season finale. Now, he’s likely to play this weekend, telling reporters he would suit up for the playoffs. With his three-game suspension over, Damontae Kazee will also be available against the Bills.

Tomlin mentioned LB Elandon Roberts could be “limited’ early in the week due to the pec injury he suffered in Week 16. He returned and played rotational snaps in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo will square off Sunday at 1 PM/EST on CBS.