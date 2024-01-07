J.J. Watt: T.J. Watt Suffered Grade 2 MCL Sprain, ‘Best Case Scenario’

Former NFL DE J.J. Watt broke some news on the injury status of his brother T.J., who suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh’s Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Initially reported as a Grade 3 MCL sprain, J.J. delivered the good news on Twitter that it’s a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and everything else in his knee “looks pristine.”

Best case scenario for TJ. Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Everything else looks pristine. Couple weeks of rest/recovery. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2024

J.J. said it will take a “couple weeks of rest/recovery,” which doesn’t necessarily bode well for T.J.’s status if he can play next week for the Steelers to make the playoffs. He also alluded to that fact on The NFL Today on CBS, saying the Steelers could “make a little run” for T.J. to return to the team.

TJ Watt injury update 🚨 @JJWatt says it's a Grade 2 MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/pSSOTTdcn2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

Obviously, losing Watt is a huge blow for the Steelers, as he’s currently the NFL sack leader with 19 sacks. Hopefully, he’s able to make a full recovery, and it sounds like he will. Obviously, it’s great news that it’s not the more severe Grade 3 sprain, and Watt avoided a worst case scenario with more torn ligaments. All things considered, it’s good news for T.J. and better news than Steelers fans were anticipating with the reports of a Grade 3 sprain yesterday

For more information on what exactly a Grade Two sprain entails, check out Dr. Melanie Friedlander’s breakdown of Watt’s injury. It doesn’t sound as if Watt would be able to play next week, but there is a history of players, including Von Miller, who suffered a Grade Two sprain, which is a partial tear of the ligament, and came back after missing just one game. Watt is a gamer who will want to do anything possible to be out on the field, so if the Steelers are able to make the playoffs and win a game, it would be premature to rule Watt out for a potential divisional-round matchup.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport added that Watt is “out indefinitely,” which is expected at this point without knowing how the injury will heal with rest and rehab. He said he could put on a brace and play if the Steelers make a “deep” playoff run.

From @NFLGameDay Preview: #Steelers star TJ Watt has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, sources confirmed after the MRI. As noted source @JJWatt first reported, no other issues. No surgery. But still a multi-week injury. pic.twitter.com/xqpxsxMxjy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024

The team won’t rush him back though if they don’t feel like he’s ready, and the long-term health of his knee is the most important thing. Neither Pittsburgh nor Watt would risk anything if his knee isn’t ready, so the Steelers are going to need to prepare to be without him for at least one game and potentially longer.

With Watt out, OLB Markus Golden, who recovered a fumble and had a sack for Pittsburgh in Week 18, along with rookie Nick Herbig will need to step up at outside linebacker alongside Alex Highsmith. Both guys have been impressive in limited work, and now they’re going to need to take on a much larger role if the Steelers can make the playoffs.