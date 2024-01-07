Schefter: Steelers Believe T.J. Watt Suffered Sprained MCL In Win Over Ravens (Updates)

Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL in the third quarter Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, leading to him exiting the game and being ruled out quickly. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers believe Watt suffered a sprained MCL, though they are waiting further testing results.

Schefter reported the news of Watt just moments ago on Twitter.

Steelers believe Defensive-Player-of-the-Year candidate T.J. Watt suffered a sprained MCL vs. the Ravens pending further testing, per source. Watt wanted to go back into the game with the injury, but the Steelers wouldn’t allow it. pic.twitter.com/twXXW9h1Tg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2024

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport gave further context to Watt’s injury, reporting that it’s a Grade 3 MCL sprain.

According to Rapoport, the Grade 3 MCL sprain is a multi-week injury, which would throw a serious wrench into the Steelers’ post-season plans should they make it. Still, if Watt wanted to come back into the game, there’s a good chance he isn’t missing a playoff game with the injury, though he would likely be limited.

A Defensive Player of the Year candidate and Pro Bowler, Watt finished the regular season with 17 sacks — including two tonight. Now, out with a torn MCL (or Grade 3 sprain). https://t.co/EIZnPyzXjd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024

Watt was injured on a play in the third quarter after jumping trying to defend a pass from Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley. After coming back down to the ground, Watt banged knees with defensive lineman Montravius Adams. Watt was seen on the ESPN broadcast banging the ground in pain as teammates surrounded him and got down on a knee as he was tended to by trainers.

According to Schefter, Watt wanted back in the game, but the Steelers overruled him and kept him out.

Prior to the injury, Watt had two sacks of Huntley, giving him 19.0 on the season as he made a late push for the Defensive Player of the Year award.