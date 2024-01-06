T.J. Watt Injured Against Ravens (Update)

UPDATE: Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Watt is OUT for the rest of the game with a knee injury. A brutal blow for the Steelers and their star defender.

#Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury and is OUT for the rest of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 6, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt appeared to be in a lot of pain on the ground after bumping into DL Montravius Adams trying to contest a pass by QB Tyler Huntley. Watt was banging the ground in pain as teammates surrounded him and got down on a knee as he was tended to by trainers.

Watt banged knees with Adams and immediately went down in pain. Given the cold weather, it could just be an injury that hurts a lot on initial contact, but hopefully, it’s not as severe as Watt’s reaction made it seem.

He walked off the field with assistance to the blue medical tent to get his left knee checked out, and it appeared it did bend a little bit when Adams made contact with it. After leaving the blue medical tent, Watt made his way to the locker room with trainers.

With Watt out of the game, he’ll primarily be replaced by OLB Markus Golden, and the Steelers also have rookie OLB Nick Herbig active and available. But Watt is a special player and losing him for the rest of this game would be devastating for this defense with the Steelers locked into a 7-7 tie against the Ravens.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more info on Watt’s injury, and hopefully, he’s going to be able to return to this game.