Bills Elevate Pair Of Players Ahead Of Steelers Game

With injuries at wide receiver and linebacker, the Buffalo Bills are adding reinforcements ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game confirmed to take place at 4:30 PM/EST. As tweeted by the team moments ago, the Bills elevated WR Andy Isabella and LB A.J. Klein- from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster.

Isabella, a speedy receiver originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in two games for the Bills this year. He’s primarily played on special teams, logging 21 snaps and returning one kickoff, with just two reps on offense. He’s yet to catch a pass. But WR Gabe Davis’ knee injury that will hold him out of this game could present an opportunity for Isabella.

Out of UMass, Isabella ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine. Drafted in the second round by the Cardinals, he struggled to find a role in Arizona, catching only 33 passes across four seasons. Last year, he briefly spent time with the Baltimore Ravens but did not catch a pass.

Klein was added back to the Bills’ practice squad three days ago. His elevation is a sign LB Tyrel Dodson may not play due to a shoulder injury. An NFL veteran, he’s spent parts of four seasons with Buffalo, appearing in 39 games and starting 16. He’s appeared in just two contests this year, playing entirely on special teams. Klein has appeared in 146 career NFL games.

It’s also worth noting the team did not elevate RB Leonard Fournette from the practice squad. A runner with size and success against Pittsburgh, he was elevated twice during the regular season but not for the playoffs and will not play against the Steelers. James Cook will serve as the Bills’ starter, breaking out for over 1,000 yards in his second NFL season. It indicates RB Ty Johnson will play despite an uncertain status due to a concussion.

The Steelers elevated LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe for this game, as they’ve done for the last three games. There are no individual elevation limitations for the playoffs, meaning Jack and Rowe can be elevated in every game. However, teams are still limited to elevating only two players per game.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo will kick off Monday at 4:30 PM/EST.