Steelers Elevate LB Myles Jack, S Eric Rowe For Wild Card Game

As the Pittsburgh Steelers did over the final three weeks of the regular season, the team elevated LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe from their practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

While both players were elevated the regular season maximum three times, there are no limits for an individual player to be elevated throughout the playoffs. Teams, however, can still only elevate a maximum of two players per game.

Coming out of retirement, Jack signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad in late November. Elevated for Week 16’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was thrust into action after LB Elandon Roberts suffered a pectoral injury in the second quarter of the game. He started the Steelers’ Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks and across three games, recorded 17 tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits. With Roberts’ return, he’s expected to keep seeing rotational playing time at inside linebacker.

Rowe was signed off the street to the team’s practice squad on the same day Jack was added. With Pittsburgh rocked by injuries and Damontae Kazee’s suspension, Rowe started Weeks 16-18. He made an immediate impact, picking off Bengals QB Jake Browning in his first game with the team. He also forced a key second half fumble in Week 18’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. On the year, he has 25 tackles, one interception, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. We broke down his notable plays in a recent film review.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick healthy and Kazee off suspension, it’s unclear how the Steelers will divide up their safety roles in tomorrow’s playoff game. But DC Teryl Austin indicated Rowe would have a defensive role versus the Bills.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo kick off tomorrow at 4:30 PM/EST, assuming the game isn’t postponed again.