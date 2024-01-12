Watch: How Eric Rowe Came ‘Off The Couch’ To Help Steelers Win

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers SS Eric Rowe. Starting the final three games after the team was decimated by injury, Rowe has been a physical and impactful presence in the Steelers’ secondary.

Here, we roll through four clips of him closing downhill as the zone hook defender in Cover 3 and finish things up by showing his key second-half forced fumble.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

