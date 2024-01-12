Bills Wild Card Round Friday Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out

The Buffalo Bills released their second injury report ahead of their Wild Card Round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bills ruled two players out. S Taylor Rapp (calf) and WR Gabe Davis (knee) were both ruled out and didn’t practice today. CB Rasul Douglas (knee) did not practice, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. After not practicing yesterday, LB Tyrel Dodson was limited today, and he is also questionable for Sunday’s game.

Dodson and Douglas are the only two players listed with a game status besides Rapp and Davis for Sunday’s game.

The Buffalo Bills’ PR account posted the report on Twitter.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/YCUc76z4L0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 12, 2024

RB Ty Johnson, who is still in concussion protocol, was limited for a third day in a row. However, he does not have a game status for Sunday’s game. Two new additions to the injury report today were DT DaQuan Jones and WR Stefon Diggs, who both got rest days. OT Dion Dawkins (hand/illness) also practiced in full for the first time this week.

OLBs Leonard Floyd and Von Miller were full participants in practice for the second day in a row. After missing practice due to an illness yesterday, TE Dawson Knox was back as a full participant in practice. WR Deonte Harty (personal) was taken off the report today.

QB Josh Allen, who was listed on the injury report with a neck injury, practiced in full. FS Micah Hyde (neck) and Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin (shoulder) were also full participants.

Davis is a big loss for Buffalo, and if Dodson and Douglas can’t go, those are two key contributors on defense who will be out. It’ll be interesting to see if those two will be able to suit up for the Bills on Sunday, as they’re both really talented pieces for Buffalo.

The Steelers will just be down T.J. Watt on Sunday, and while he’s a big loss, it’s good news no one else will be out for the Steelers.