Steelers Friday Wild-Card Injury Report: Fitzpatrick Will Play, Watt Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s Wild-Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Per the team, the only player with a game status is OLB T.J. Watt, ruled out with a knee injury. Everyone else will play, including FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, who does not carry an injury designation. He practiced in full all week, including on Friday.

Also practicing in full today was RB Najee Harris (knee) and LB Elandon Roberts (pec). OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) didn’t practice but has no game status, meaning he will play. Often, the team has given him Fridays off ahead of Sunday games.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

LB T.J. Watt (knee – out)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder – no game status)

Limited

None

Full

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee – no game status)

RB Najee Harris (knee – no game status)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec – no game status)

Fitzpatrick will play in his first game since injuring his knee in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he declared himself “110 percent” healthy and said he could’ve suited up against the Baltimore Ravens but the team chose to be cautious and give him an extra week. With Damontae Kazee’s suspension over, the Steelers will be as healthy and strong at safety as they’ve been in weeks. DC Teryl Austin also confirmed SS Eric Rowe will have a role for the Steelers, though the team’s exact division of labor is unclear.

Roberts will play through the pec injury he suffered in Week 16. He returned for the regular-season finale, making one tackle across 22 defensive snaps. LB Myles Jack is still likely to be elevated from the practice squad and to the team’s Active/Inactive roster on Saturday, just as he’s done the past three weeks. For the postseason, there are no limits on individual practice squad elevations, though teams are still limited to only two per game.

Watt was ruled out by Mike Tomlin on Monday. He suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in last Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. If the Steelers win, they’ll go back to Baltimore for the Divisional Round where Watt might have a chance to suit up.

Harris and Seumalo have battled their injuries for more than a month but haven’t missed time because of it.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.