O-line Guru Duke Manyweather: Teams Before Pick No. 29 ‘Want’ Zach Frazier

Though it’s draft season, making it tough to feel confident about any report or speculation, it sure doesn’t seem like Zach Frazier is getting to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 51. Or even anywhere in the second round. With plenty of buzz over Frazier becoming a late first-round pick, o-line expert Duke Manyweather believes Frazier could be taken before the first round even wraps up.

Responding to Peter Schrager’s mock draft that placed Frazier 29th to the Buffalo Bills, Manyweather said there are teams picking earlier that want Frazier.

Zack Frazier at 29… There are some teams before 29 that want Frazier!!!👀 https://t.co/Y8ixpHE2if — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 16, 2024

Manyweather didn’t specify who those teams are. Of course, Pittsburgh sits at No. 20 and as center-needy as any team in football. They’ve done their homework on Frazier, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit, though he was considered a local prospect. The Steelers have now brought in the top three centers in this year’s class: Duke’s Graham Barton, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Zach Frazier.

Manyweather has spoken highly of Frazier, calling him a “Mike Webster-type” and someone who would fit the Steelers. Our scouting report compared him to former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones, whom new OC Arthur Smith called one of his favorite players to coach.

As Dave Bryan has outlined, there are teams picking behind Pittsburgh that could be targeting the position. Perhaps none more so than the Dallas Cowboys. At No. 24, they are also empty in the middle after losing Tyler Biadasz to the Washington Commanders. Perhaps Frazier could be their target in the first round.

Based on reporting, and that can be dangerous to rely upon, it sounds like Graham Barton and Zach Frazier are going to be first-round selections. Jackson Powers-Johnson could join them but consensus is building he’ll be the third name off the board and could slide into the top of the second round. That makes him a potential trade-up candidate for the Steelers if they don’t take a center in the first round but that may require a serious move of 10 or more spots. Knowing their need, the Steelers could be better off selecting a center in the first round and focusing on their other needs, tackle, center, and corner, on Day 2.