These Four Teams Could Steal Away Steelers Top Center Choices 

Everyone that reads this post who is a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers is probably expecting the team to draft a center this year. Likely somewhere within the first three rounds. While there is obviously a chance that the Steelers wind up selecting a center in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at 20th overall, the sweet spot for them likely to pick one might just be in the second round, either at 51st overall or after trading up several spots.

The Steelers obviously aren’t the only team that might be looking to draft a center somewhere within the first 51 selections this year. Knowing that, let’s take a deep look at all 32 NFL teams and where each one currently sits when it comes to the center position. Additionally, we’ll look at where each team selects in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Chicago Bears Ryan Bates/Coleman Shelton 1, 9

First, the Bears acquired Bates back in March via a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Now, he and Coleman Shelton figure to battle for the starting center job this offseason.

“Very important for a young quarterback to have that center experience,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Bates at the annual NFL league meetings. “To be able to call and make adjustments to the protections, to help and assist that way. We thought it was critical to get that piece, and Ryan (Bates) fits that bill, and we’re excited to have him. He’s been a pro a long time, and he’s moved along the line inside there at guard and center, so it’s good to have the position flex(ibility) as well. But yeah, that’s a critical piece, for sure.”

The Bears only have four scheduled selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, two of those coming within the first 10 picks. Baring them trading down from the ninth spot, it’s hard to imagine them selecting a center in the first two rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Washington Commanders Tyler Biadasz 2, 36, 40

The Commanders signed Biadasz, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, to a three-year deal worth $30 million back in March as an unrestricted free agent. That’s enough reason to believe that the Commanders won’t be looking to select a center in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS New England Patriots David Andrews 3, 34

Andrews, 31, is scheduled to earn $6 million in 2024 with the Patriots in what is scheduled to be the final year of his current contract. The Patriots aren’t likely to select a center at third overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and the same goes for their second-round selection, 34th overall.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Arizona Cardinals Hjalte Froholdt/Evan Brown 4, 27, 35

While the Cardinals could certainly select a center at some point within the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, it feels unlikely that they will. They signed Brown in free agency to a cheap deal and he’ll conceivably battle with Froholdt this summer for the starting center job. The Cardinals do have 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft so they might move around some this year.

Even so, with all the needs they have right now, it would be surprising if they used one of their first three selections on a center.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Los Angeles Chargers Bradley Bozeman 5, 37

Veteran Corey Linsley is likely to retire and because of that, the Chargers signed the veteran Bozeman in free agency. Right now, Brenden Jaimes seems to be his backup. The Chargers aren’t likely to select a center fifth overall and with all the other needs they have, it seems less likely that they will use the 37th overall selection on the position as well. However, that is far from guaranteed.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS New York Giants John Michael Schmitz 6, 47

The Giants selected Schmitz in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2023 NFL Draft and thus the odds are very good that he’ll continue to be the team’s starting center for the next few years, at a minimum.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Tennessee Titans Lloyd Cushenberry 7, 38

The Titans signed Cushenberry, formerly of the Denver Broncos, to a four-year, $50 million contract during free agency and thus, Tennessee should now be set at the center position.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Atlanta Falcons Drew Dalman 8, 43

While Dalman is in the final year of his rookie contract, he has started 31 games over the past few seasons, ranking fourth in overall grade at PFF in 2023. The Falcons also invested a lot of money in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency so they likely will want a veteran center snapping to him. The Falcons do, however, have eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft and thus they might use one of them on a center after the first four rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS New York Jets Joe Tippmann 10

The Jets selected Tippman in the second round, 43rd overall, of the 2023 NFL Draft and, making this New York team seem set at the center position for awhile. Additionally, the Jets only have one current selection, 10th overall, in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s a good bet that if they wind up selecting a center this year, it will be much later in the draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Minnesota Vikings Garrett Bradbury 11, 23

Bradberry, 28, is set to earn a base salary of $4.65 million in 2024 and that is fully guaranteed as well. He’s also under contract with Minnesota for the 2025 season as well. The Vikings have two selections in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, both of them coming in the first round. All of this likely means that if they were to select a center at any point during the 2024 NFL Draft, such a selection would come after the first two rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Denver Broncos Luke Wattenberg/Sam Mustipher/Alex Forsyth 12

The Broncos have a glaring need at center ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft getting underway after losing Cushenberry in free agency. However, they only currently have one selection in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, 12th overall, which seems far too early for a center.

The main concern when it comes to the Broncos and them selecting a center in the first two rounds is them trading into the second round and ahead of the Steelers to do so. That’s a plausible thing to look out for.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Las Vegas Raiders Andre James 13, 44

The Raiders re-signed James this offseason to a three-year, $24 million contract in March. With that, Las Vegas shouldn’t be in the market for a center in this year’s draft. At least not in the first four rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS New Orleans Saints Erik McCoy 14, 45

The Saints restructured McCoy’s contract earlier in the offseason to free up needed salary cap space for the 2024 season. That’s more than enough of a reason to think that New Orleans has no intentions of addressing the center position at any point during the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Indianapolis Colts Ryan Kelly 15, 46

The Colts have the veteran Kelly under contract for the 2024 season at $12.375 million. There has been no signal that they will part ways with him and especially with a young quarterback on the roster in Anthony Richardson. While the Colts could ultimately still select a center at any point during the 2024 NFL Draft, odds seem very good that such a selection would come after the first two rounds have been completed.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi/Nick Harris 16

After losing the aforementioned Evan Brown in free agency this offseason, the Seahawks seem poised to let Oluwatimi, a second-year player, and Harris, a veteran, battle for the starting center job this summer. Harris was signed recently by the Seahawks to a cheap one-year contract. The Seahawks also currently have just one selection in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and it’s 16th overall, an unlikely spot for a center to be picked.

Barring the Seahawks trading into the second round and ahead of the Steelers, they don’t appear to be a threat when it comes to them selecting a center in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Jacksonville Jaguars Mitch Morse 17, 48

The Jaguars signed the veteran Morse to a two-year, $10.5 million contract back in March after he was released by the Bills. The Steelers brought Morse in for a free agent visit just ahead of him signing with the Jaguars and obviously they failed to ink him. The Jaguars should be set at the center position for 2024. If they do select a center at any point during the 2024 NFL Draft, such a pick is likely to come in the later rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Cincinnati Bengals Ted Karras 18, 49

Karras, 31, is set to earn a base salary of $5.8 million in 2024, the final year of his current contract. While the Bengals could very well address the center position during the 2024 NFL Draft, the fact that Karras is set to be their starter this upcoming season should be enough to keep them from doing so in the first several rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Los Angeles Rams Steve Avila 19, 52

The Rams invested heavily in their two guard spots this offseason by inking Jonah Jackson and Kevin Dotson to big deals. The result of that is the expected movement of Avila, a second-year player, to center. Because of all of this, it will be quite surprising to see the Rams draft a center this year. At least, not during the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Pittsburgh Steelers Nate Herbig 20, 51

You know the story here. The Steelers need to draft a center this year and likely within the first two rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Miami Dolphins Aaron Brewer 21, 55

The Dolphins signed Brewer, formerly of the Titans, to a three-year, $21 million contract earlier in the offseason. That’s more than enough reason to think that Miami will have no desire to select a center during the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Philadelphia Eagles Cam Jurgens 22, 50, 53

The Eagles lost veteran center Jason Kelce to retirement this offseason and that leaves a huge hole for the team to fill. Even so, all signs point to Jurgens, a second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, being the next man up to fill Kelce’s shoes.

The Eagles, however, do have three selections in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft with two of them coming before the Steelers are on the clock at 51st overall. If they were to draft a center early, they would likely do so at 50th overall. Consider the Eagles as an outlier wild card here when it comes to them possibly selecting a center in the first two rounds.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Dallas Cowboys Brock Hoffman 24, 56

The Cowboys are certainly a team that could address the center early in the 2024 NFL Draft. As of right now, Hoffman appears to have the best shot to start but he is super inexperienced. There’s not much behind him on the depth chart as well. While the Cowboys do have two selections scheduled in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, their second one is 56th overall. In short, it feels like if the Cowboys were to address the center position early, such a pick might come at 24th overall.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Green Bay Packers Josh Myers 25, 41, 58

Myers, a former second round draft pick, is in the final year of rookie contract. The Packers could use a young center to groom, so the Packers could indeed be looking for such early in the 2024 NFL Draft at either pick 25 or 41. Myers is serviceable, however, so it will be interesting to see how their first two selections play out.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Tampa Bay Buccaneers Robert Hainsey 26, 57

The Buccaneers are yet another team that could be in the market for a center early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Currently, Hainsey has the top spot on the Tampa Bay depth chart at center but that could change with an early-round selection. The Buccaneers only have two picks in the first two rounds with their second one of those coming at 58th overall. In short, if they were to address the center position early, such a selection might come at 26th overall.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Buffalo Bills Connor McGovern 28, 60

The Bills signed McGovern to a three-year, $22.35 million contract this offseason and he’s expected to be the one to fill the outgoing shoes of Morse. Because of that, it seems highly unlikely that the Bills will be in the market to draft a center in the first two rounds this year.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Detroit Lions Frank Ragnow 29, 61

The Lions are heavily invested in Ragnow at center so it would be quite surprising to see them invest a draft pick on the position this year. At least, not an early round one.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Baltimore Ravens Tyler Linderbaum 30, 62

With Linderbaum in the fold, it’s safe to say that the Ravens won’t need to draft another center this year. At least, not until late and for depth purposes.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS San Francisco 49ers Jake Brendel 31, 63

The 49ers re-signed center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal worth up to $20 million this past offseason so that should keep them from investing in the center position early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Kansas City Chiefs Creed Humphrey 32, 64

With Humphrey in the fold, it’s also safe to say that the Chiefs won’t need to draft another center this year. At least, not until later in the draft for depth.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Carolina Panthers Austin Corbett 33, 39

Much like the Rams this offseason, the Panthers invested heavily in the guard position in the form of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The result of this should be Corbett moving to center. He’s also scheduled to earn $6.25 million in 2024 with no signs of him being jettisoned. In short, it will be a huge surprise if the Panthers address the center position in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

TEAM STARTING CENTER PICKS IN FIRST TWO ROUNDS Houston Texans Juice Scruggs 42, 59

The Texans have Scruggs set as their starting center after selecting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans don’t currently own a first-round selection and one of their two second round selections comes after the Steelers 51st overall pick. I think it’s safe to say that Houston won’t be selecting a center with an early round pick this year.

Takeaways: On the surface, the Chargers, Cowboys, Packers, and Buccaneers are four teams that really seem to have a very legitimate chance of selecting a center somewhere in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and ahead of the 51st overall selection owned by the Steelers. Of those four teams, the Packers might be the least likely one to select a center in the first two rounds.

The Chargers most likely spot to select a center would likely be at 37th overall. As for the Cowboys, it would likely be 24th overall for them. The Packers could go center at either the 25th or 41st overall spot. As for the Buccaneers and their 26th overall selection, that would seem like the most likely spot they would select a center.

The Steelers do own the 20th overall selection so they might just have an opportunity of selecting the first center in this year’s draft. However, several teams might view former Duke offensive linemen Graham Barton as more of a guard prospect than a center so that could come into play with him.

Former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson could go somewhere later in the first round. Should he ultimately slide into the second round, it feels unlikely that he would last until the 51st overall selection. Stranger things have happened before, however.

When it comes to former West Virginia center Zach Frazier, any team spending a first-round selection on him feels really rich at this point in the pre-draft process. So, it really feels like he might make it past the Cowboys, Packers, and Buccaneers in the first round. The Chargers and Packers, however, both have picks ahead of the Steelers in the second round and that’s where it might get dicey when it comes to Frazier coming off the board to one of those two teams.

If the Steelers are comfortable picking Frazier in the second round and feel like he won’t slide to them at 51st overall, they might have to trade up ahead of the Chargers to 36th overall to secure him.

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that very rarely do three centers get selected in a draft prior to pick 51. Center is a position that notoriously gets pushed down in drafts and there’s a long history of that.