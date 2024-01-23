2024 Senior Bowl Primer: Interior Offensive Linemen

With the Reese’s Senior Bowl week set to begin on Jan. 30, I wanted to take some time and preview each position group. Jonathan Heitritter and I will be down in Mobile, Ala., covering the event for the site. This is not meant to be a comprehensive dive into each player, but a foundation to know what to expect once practices get underway. This list will be based on the accepted invite list on the Senior Bowl website, which can and will change in the days leading up to the event.

As always, we will provide a deep dive into each player with draft profiles starting now, all the way up until the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25.

The Senior Bowl will be a little different this season as they expanded eligibility to college juniors instead of the traditional seniors-only model.

Here are the position groups already covered:

Quarterbacks

Inside Linebackers

Next up, the interior offensive linemen. This position group carries additional intrigue this year as Steelers assistant OL coach Isaac Williams will be coaching the American Team OL group.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN ACCEPTED INVITES

Andrew Raym — University of Oklahoma

Age: 22.7

Year: Redshirt Junior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 305 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 7th (Center)

Raym spent all four years at Oklahoma. He played in a reserve role at guard his first season, but moved to center and received his first starts in his redshirt sophomore season. He appeared in 43 games and started 29. All 29 starts were at center. He was named second-team All-Big 12 his senior season. Raym served as a game captain twice his senior season. He missed three games his junior year to a shoulder injury and opted out of his senior season bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Trevor Keegan — University of Michigan

Age: 23.4

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 320 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 6th (Guard)

Keegan spent five seasons with Michigan and won the national championship in 2023. He did not play his first year and redshirted. His redshirt freshman season, he appeared mostly on special teams before becoming a full-time starter in his final three seasons. He reportedly thought about declaring for the draft last season, but returned after Michigan lost in the playoffs to TCU. He appeared in 44 career games and started 37 at left guard. Keegan was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and was a second-team selection in 2023. He missed three games in 2022 due to a neck injury and one game in 2021 with a shoulder injury that he battled throughout the season.

Charles Turner III — Louisiana State University

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 300 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 11th (Center)

Turner spent five seasons at LSU. He redshirted his first season and received his first start at right tackle in his redshirt junior season. The following two seasons, he started exclusively at center. He appeared in 40 career games and started 26 of them with one start at right tackle. He spent much of his early college career training for all five positions along the line. He missed the Citrus Bowl during the 2022 season due to a meniscus injury that required surgery in the offseason. He also suffered what was described as a hyperextended knee in 2023 but returned to start the following week. He participated in LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin before declaring for the draft.

Cooper Beebe — Kansas State University

Age: 22.7

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 335 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 4th (Guard)

Beebe spent all five seasons at Kansas State. He became the starter at right tackle in his second season but finished that year at left guard. He missed one game that season to an injury. The following season he played primarily at left tackle before finishing his final two seasons playing mostly left guard. He logged snaps at every position other than center throughout his collegiate career. He appeared in 50 career games and started 47, so he is very experienced coming into the NFL. He was named a Consensus All-American in 2023. He was one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to college football’s best interior lineman, including offensive and defensive players.

He served as a team captain in 2022 and 2023 and cited his responsibilities as a leader prior to playing in this year’s bowl game before declaring for the draft. He missed just one game with an unknown injury in 2020 and was extremely durable throughout his time in college.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger — University of Georgia

Age: 22.2

Year: Redshirt Junior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 310 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 3rd (center)

Van Pran-Granger spent all four seasons at Georgia. He played exclusively at center and became a full-time starter in his second season, going on to start 44 games in three seasons, winning a pair of national championship trophies. He was named second-team AP All-SEC in 2022 and served as a captain for five games that season. In 2023, he was named first-team All-American by ESPN and second-team All-American by AP, FWAA, and Walter Camp. He also won the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the conference’s best blocker as voted by the coaches. He has no notable injury history.

Kingsley Eguakun — University of Florida

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 300 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 10th (center)

Eguakun spent all five seasons at Florida. He was a reserve player for his first two seasons, redshirting in 2019. He became a full-time starter at center in his redshirt sophomore season. He started 30 games over the next three seasons before suffering an ankle injury just before the start of the 2023 season. He tried to play through it but reaggravated it and only started four games in 2023.

Javion Cohen — University of Miami (Fla.)

Age: N/A

Year: Senior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 305 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 7th (guard)

Cohen started his time in college with Alabama before transferring to Miami (Fla.) for his redshirt junior season in 2023. He became a starter in his second season at Alabama and started in 14 games with one missed due to a wrist injury. He started 10 games the following year in 2022 and was named second-team All-SEC by league coaches. His lone season at Miami, he was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention after starting all 12 games at left guard. All of his snaps in college were at left guard. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Christian Haynes — University of Connecticut

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (6th year)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 313 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 1st (guard)

Haynes spent all six years with UConn, but the school canceled the 2020 season due to COVID-19, so he technically only played five seasons. He became a full-time starter in 2019 during his second season and started every possible game over his four seasons as a starter. He started 49 games at right guard over four seasons on his way to being named third-team AP All-American in 2022 and 2023. He has no notable injury history.

Beaux Limmer — University of Arkansas

Age: 22.6

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 307 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 5th (center)

Limmer spent all five of his college year at Arkansas. He saw the field a few times in his freshman season but redshirted and started five games in his second season with the team. Up until 2023, he played primarily at right guard but transitioned to being the team’s starting center for his final season in college. He started 41 games, with 13 of those coming at center. He dealt with a hand injury early in 2023 but otherwise has no notable injury history.

Jackson Powers-Johnson — University of Oregon

Age: 21.0

Year: Junior (3rd year)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 320 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 1st (center)

Powers-Johnson played in 11 games as a true freshman. He played mostly along the offensive line but saw some time along the defensive line that season as well. Of the three games he started that year, one came at left guard, one at right guard, and one at defensive tackle. He went back to offense for his sophomore season and played in 12 of 13 games, including some starts at right guard. By 2023 he was the full-time starter at center and started all 13 games. He was named a consensus All-American in 2023 and won the Rimington Award, which is given to the best center in college football. He exited one game in 2023 with an injury but returned and otherwise has no notable injury history. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Layden Robinson — Texas A&M University

Age: 22.7

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 315 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 9th (guard)

Robinson spent all five of his college seasons at Texas A&M. He saw his first starts in his third season with the team at right guard. He ended his time in College Station with 31 starts, all at right guard. He missed two games in his first season as a starter. He won a team award for his commitment to strength and conditioning in 2021 and 2022, and was named 2021 second-team AP All-SEC. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Tanor Bortolini — University of Wisconsin

Age: N/A

Year: Senior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 310 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 8th (center)

Bortolini spent all four of his college seasons at Wisconsin. He appeared in a couple games in his true freshman season but ultimately redshirted. He received his first starts the following season at guard. In 2022, he started 10 games, with six coming at left guard, two at right guard, and one each at center and tight end. He was a consensus Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2022. In his final season, he started all 12 games at center. He started 27 total games in college. He was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2023. He opted out of his bowl game this season to prepare for the draft.

Zach Frazier — West Virginia University

Age: N/A

Year: Senior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 310 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 2nd (center)

Frazier spent all four of his college seasons at West Virginia. He started nine games at left guard his true freshman season and was named a true freshman All-American that season. He started 47 games in college with 38 at center and nine at left guard. He suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in 2023 that required surgery. It is uncertain if Frazier will be able to participate fully at the Senior Bowl as a result of this injury happening in November. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023 and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy this year.