Schefter: College Juniors Entering NFL Draft Now Eligible To Play In All-Star Showcases

In recent memory, only college seniors had been permitted to play in All-Star showcase games, including the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl. This rule kept some of the top underclassmen who declared for the NFL draft from participating in such events, limiting their exposure to just the NFL Combine and their respective Pro Days.

However, it appears that restriction is coming to an end. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, all college juniors who declare for the draft will be eligible to play in the All-Star showcases.

Per Schefter, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams today announcing the change.

It’s not clear if redshirt sophomores will be granted the same opportunity as true juniors at this point. The Senior Bowl used to require players to have spent four seasons in the college game or have graduated in order to participate. Should these All-Star games follow a similar format, there’s a good chance that redshirt sophomore who declare for the draft will be granted permission to participate as well, having spent three seasons at their respective universities.

In the past, many top players entering the draft weren’t able to participate in the All-Star games due to this rule. Looking back to last year’s draft class, names like QBs Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud along with Steelers OT Broderick Jones and CB Joey Porter Jr. were unable to participate in these events due to being juniors coming out. This season, names like QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye as well as WR Marvin Harrison will now be able to participate in the practices and games in front of scouts, being able to go against true seniors as they look to enhance their draft stock leading up to the draft.

Some of the top underclassmen will likely opt to not participate in order to stay healthy and not hurt their draft stock, but this rule change allows other prospects an opportunity to put the pads on one last time and make their impression on scouts. It also allows scouts to get a feel for these underclassmen in a similar environment that the seniors have been in, being separated from their previous teams as they prove they can handle playing against the best in college football. Things are shaping up well for an increased talent pool coming to Mobile, Ala., and Frisco, Texas, leaving us draft junkies chomping at the bit to get down to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl in a few months.