Schefter Predicts Bengals Will Have To Cave In To Get Shemar Stewart Signed: ‘He’s Dug In’

If the Bengals want rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart in training camp, they will have to cave, Adam Schefter believes. The pass rusher out of Texas A&M has yet to take the field in Cincinnati yet, tied up in a contract dispute with the front office. The team changed the language of its contracts this offseason, and he doesn’t want to be the “example”.

“I think he’s dug in on the language”, Schefter said of Stewart on the Rothman and Ice Show. “He doesn’t want to be the first one and be made an example of. The Bengals haven’t had this language before. Other teams have had it, but the Bengals haven’t, and he doesn’t want to be the guy. He seems unwilling to budge”.

If you ask five different insiders, you will hear five different explanations about what the Bengals changed and why. What we know is Shemar Stewart is the first Bengals first-round pick to face this language, but it is similar to language other teams use. To the best of my understanding, the language change makes it easier for teams to potentially recoup guaranteed money.

Exacerbating the issue is the fact that Stewart has also not signed a participation waiver. Many rookies practice without a signed contract, the waiver giving them protection in the event of injury. Stewart and his agent, however, did not like the language in that document, either. To Schefter, they seem equally invested in making a point as the Bengals are.

“My guess is he’s gonna win that argument”, he speculates, meaning the Bengals will cave to Stewart. “What, are they gonna wait and say, ‘No, we’re not gonna give him [that] language?’. Try to do it another year with a later pick. This would not be the time to do that. And they need him in for his own personal development, for the strength of that defense. The longer they go without him, the more time he misses, the further he’s set back, the more slows his development, which doesn’t help the defense, which puts this team behind the 8-ball”.

Another variable at play here is the ongoing contract dispute Cincinnati has with Trey Hendrickson. An All-Pro pass rusher, he has expressed an unwillingness to play under his current contract. Like Stewart, though, it doesn’t appear they are in a rush to complete a contract with him.

It all begs the question of how this reads in the locker room. Willie Colon speculated the Bengals players are “nervous and unsettled” about how they are handling Hendrickson and Stewart. After all, everybody wants their turn at the till, and they want it to be as painless as possible.

Bengals owner Mike Brown does not part easily with money, but he has on offense lately. Clearly, he believes that is where the team’s strength lies, but seems to be forgetting it is their weakness—the defense—holding the offense back. Right now, their primary accomplishment is inhibiting the development of an improved pass rush with Tred Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart.