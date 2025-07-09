Adam Schefter Suggests Steelers Are Done Adding To Roster

It’s been an active offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t expect the team to make any more significant moves. Appearing on The Rothman & Ice Show on 97.1 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said he doesn’t see the Steelers adding more to their roster.

“I think they’re always looking, but I think that they’ve made their moves. I don’t have any more moves they can make. They’ve made a ton of moves so far,” Schefter said.

While the Steelers hosted free agent WR Gabe Davis for a visit and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler still believes he could be a possibility, Schefter seemed to shut down the idea that the Steelers will look to continue to add. The Steelers have made plenty of additions this offseason, acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, along with CB Darius Slay.

The Ramsey and Smith trade cost the Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the receiver room could still stand to improve. Adding a safety or receiver around training camp could be a possibility, but Schefter seemingly hasn’t heard of anything happening on that front.

That doesn’t mean it’s completely off the table, but the possibility of the Steelers making another major addition seems low. Davis might be the most likely candidate to sign given that he’s already visited Pittsburgh, but with the Steelers acquiring Smith, they may have filled their need for another pass-catcher.

The safety market still has plenty of talent available as well, with the likes of Justin Simmons, Julian Blackmon and Marcus Williams remaining unsigned. But the Steelers also brought in Juan Thornhill this offseason, and it seems as if he might get the first crack to replace Fitzpatrick as Pittsburgh’s starting free safety with DeShon Elliott entrenched at strong safety. If the Steelers don’t like what they’re seeing from Thornhill in training camp, then going outside the organization could become more of a possibility.

The Steelers have built their roster to compete this year, and if they see a weakness they feel they can improve, they might look to do so. As Schefter said, the team is always looking for ways to improve, so while nothing may be in the cards now, that doesn’t mean things won’t change within the next month or two.

For now, though, it seems like it’ll be a quiet couple of weeks until the Steelers report to Saint Vincent College and get training camp underway.