Breer Buying Steelers’ Optimism About Offensive Line: ‘Gonna Be Really Good’

The Pittsburgh Steelers invested a lot in their offensive line, and Albert Breer thinks it pays off this year — as do they. Talking about the Steelers among other topics on the Rich Eisen Show, he provided some insight there. In particular, he shared some thoughts on what the Steelers think of their young, budding group.

“I think their offensive line is gonna be way better than people expect,” Breer said of the Steelers’ offensive line. “I know people have criticized that and picked it apart. They had two rookies last year starting on the offensive line that they think are gonna be really good. Zach Frazier, they think he might be one of the best centers in the league this year. Mason McCormick playing next to him at guard. And then Troy Fautanu was their first-round pick, and he didn’t play a down last year because he was hurt. So he’ll slot in there at right tackle.”

The Steelers drafted three offensive linemen last year, but only two played substantially. First-round OT Troy Fautanu played 55 snaps in just one game, but shortly thereafter succumbed to a season-ending injury. Despite his brief cameo last season, accounts from beat writers paint a glowing picture of how the Steelers view him.

Just recently, Ray Fittipaldo said the Steelers “were convinced” Fautanu was their best lineman by the end of training camp. That’s more than plausible, considering they rushed him into the starting lineup in Week 2. He suffered an injury in his first preseason game and took time to heal. Despite missing significant playing time, they shoved him in there anyway, which is atypical for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh still saw major contributions from its two other rookie offensive linemen last year. Second-round OC Zach Frazier started all season, minus two games due to injury. They landed him after a self-described search for “the next great Steelers center,” and so far, so good. But along the way, they may have also found their next Ramon Foster in Mason McCormick.

Between the three second-year players, Broderick Jones being freshly installed at left tackle, and Isaac Seumalo’s usual quiet professionalism, the Steelers should have their best offensive line in the better part of a decade. At least that’s what they’re banking on. Along the way, they’ve invested two first-round picks, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick. That’s not to mention previous draft picks who have already come and gone, and the investments in free agency. Seumalo is just the one left, notwithstanding James Daniels and others.

It’s entirely fair to take a believe-it-when-I-see-it approach to the Steelers’ offensive line. If they simply stay healthy, however, I do believe this can be a top 10 unit. They have the talent, unquestionably, though whether they have the coaching is another matter. But if you want to fault Pat Meyer for Jones, you also have to credit him for Frazier and McCormick.