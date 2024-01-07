2023 NFL Week 18 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 18 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Colts +1
|Colts +1
|Colts +1
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +4.5
|Buccaneers -4.5
|Buccaneers -4.5
|New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -1.5
|Patriots -1.5
|Patriots -1.5
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3
|Saints -3
|Falcons +3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Jaguars -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3.5
|Chiefs +3.5
|Chiefs +3.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +13
|Commanders +13
|Cowboys -13
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Broncos +2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +5.5
|Eagles -5.5
|Eagles -5.5
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|Rams +4
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Ravens +3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 22-17
|Steelers 24-20
|Week 17 Results
|8-8
|9-7
|2023 Results
|126-116-14
|129-113-14