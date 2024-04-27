The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Day 2 Draft Selections, Day 3 Targets, Cameron Sutton & More

Season 14, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Saturday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the selections Pittsburgh Steelers made on Friday in the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

We start with the Steelers’ selection of C Zach Frazier and then go on to talk about the third-round selections of WR Roman Wilson and ILB Payton Wilson. We go over the good and bad and value of each player and what the tape says about each.

The Steelers have reportedly met recently with former Steelers CB Cameron Sutton, so we discuss that breaking Saturday morning news.

Later in the show, Alex and I discuss the Steelers’ needs ahead of the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft. We also talk about several potential targets the team might have beginning in the fourth round. We even talk a little about some potential undrafted free agent targets in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 70-minute episode.

