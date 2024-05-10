Watch: Payton Wilson’s Pursuit Is Elite

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick, inside linebacker Payton Wilson. While there were reportedly concerns over his knees and long-term health, the tape shows someone who can still move exceptionally well right now. We highlight his closing speed, pursuit and chase in today’s video, breaking down several examples from his college career.

