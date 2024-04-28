The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Day 3 Draft Selections, UDFA Signings, 2024 Class Thoughts & More

Season 14, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the selections Pittsburgh Steelers made on Saturday in the fourth and sixth rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

We start with the Steelers’ selection of G Mason McCormick and then go on to talk about the sixth-round selections of DE Logan Lee and CB Ryan Watts. We go over the good and bad and value of each player and what the tape that we have seen so far says about each.

The Steelers also reportedly agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents so far and have invited at least two players to rookie minicamp, so we discuss what all we know about that group.

We look at the Steelers’ 2024 draft class as a whole later in the show and also discuss some holes the team is likely to fill at a few positions moving forward into the offseason.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 87-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

