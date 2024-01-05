The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Preview, Pro Bowl Selections, Peterson Future, Week 18 Picks & Much More

Season 14, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for their Week 18 road game against the Baltimore Ravens. We discuss the injury reports for the two teams entering Friday, the likely inactive list for the Steelers and possible elevations that will be made later in the afternoon.

The Steelers have three Pro Bowl selections this year in OLB T.J. Watt, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and ST Miles Killebrew, so we discuss that news. We also talk about how K Chris Boswell was a snub this year. Alex and I also discuss the Steelers’ team award winners that were revealed this week.

Will Steelers DB Patrick Peterson indeed return for the 2024 season? Alex and I have a discussion about that on the heels of an interview that Peterson had on Thursday. We also talk a little bit about the future of the Steelers’ quarterback position in this show as well.

With the Saturday game against the Ravens now on tap, we are pleased to welcome Jonas Shaffer back to the show. Shaffer, who covers the Ravens for the Baltimore Banner, spent roughly 30 minutes with Alex Friday morning breaking down the Saturday matchup. They cover both sides of the football and more.

Jonas Shaffer

After Alex’s interview with Jonas, we dive into our own breakdown of the Saturday game between the Steelers and the Ravens.

We start winding down this show with our picks of all the Week 18 NFL regular-season games against the spread, and that segment ends with our score predictions for the Saturday afternoon game between the Steelers and the Ravens.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 128-minute episode as well, and we finish it by answering several listener questions.

