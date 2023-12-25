‘That’s Team-First Attitude:’ Ben Roethlisberger Praises Jaylen Warren’s Mentality

Throughout last week, the focus wasn’t on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ talent. It was their effort, or lack thereof, and their culture. Whether or not they could come together as a team and play for each other. It took a three-game losing streak to get right but they played their most complete game in Saturday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They did the big things well, notching two long passing touchdowns and three interceptions off QB Jake Browning. And they did the little things well. Taking care of the ball, swarming the run, not being penalized, and throwing blocks for each other.
No block was more memorable than RB Jaylen Warren’s decleater on Bengals LB Germaine Pratt, springing WR Calvin Austin III for his 7-yard touchdown as the Steelers raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead, one of their largest margins of the last seven seasons.
Recapping Pittsburgh’s win on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Ben Roethlisberger praised Warren’s performance that went beyond the box score.
“He leads around the edge,” Roethlisberger told his co-host Spence. “He literally knocks his guy off his feet. And gets Calvin Austin into the end zone. I have to be thinking that Jaylen is like, ‘hey George, this is how we do it.'”
Here’s a look at the play, though you’ve probably seen it a dozen times already. Pittsburgh ran a jet sweep with Austin and tight ends and Warren leading the way. All three threw blocks but Warren’s was the most impactful, putting a talented player like Pratt on the ground.
It was a play that sums up Warren the player. Undrafted out of Oklahoma State who took a winding path through three different colleges before climbing the NFL ladder, Warren’s always played with a chip on his shoulder. That much was evident in his first training camp during the summer of 2022, showing uncommon fearlessness against linebackers in blitz pickup. He runs hard, a bowling ball with legs, and often requires multiple defenders to take him down. And though he doesn’t do much of it this year, Warren proved to be a quality special teamer while carving out his roster spot and role as a rookie.
“To me, to see Jalen go out and around and knock the guy on his back, pretty cool. That’s selfless. That’s team-first attitude by Jaylen Warren. That’s pretty awesome.”
Heading into the game on a three-game losing streak, the Steelers needed plays like that. And they need players like that. As Dave Bryan pointed out on today’s The Terrible Podcast, Warren was also one of the first players to race downfield and celebrate with George Pickens on one of his long touchdowns. Warren’s ability to put the past behind him and do what it takes for a teammate to score speaks to his character, though it’s hardly a revelation. It’s something he’s done in his 18 months as a Steeler and makes him one of the easiest players to root for.
Check out the entire episode with Roethlisberger’s commentary below.